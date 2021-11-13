PAWTUCKET — Westerly High standout defensive end Greg Gorman knew what it would take for the Bulldogs to upset St. Raphael Academy in the Division II semifinals Friday night.
"Playing against a team like that you have to be flawless," Gorman said after the Bulldogs lost to the Saints, 28-20, in a hard-fought contest at Max Read Field. "Everyone has to be on their job. One little lane and they have a bunch of guys that can just break out."
St. Raphael quarterback Andre Depina-Gray, a 6-foot-1, 203-pound senior, was the breakout player for the Saints on this night.
He scored four touchdowns on runs of 5, 1, 75 and 63 yards, propelling the Saints to the victory.
St. Ray's will play Classical or Tolman in the title game on Nov. 20 at noon. Classical and Tolman play Saturday in the other semifinal.
"They have kids that can hit home-run type plays," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "We have to tackle and rally to the football better.
"We just made some key mistakes," the coach added. "Obviously, when you play a team like St. Ray's you can't afford to turn the ball over. You have to play almost a perfect game. You have to play flawless, and I don't think we played our best game tonight. One thing I am proud of is the effort our kids played with, the heart. We had that never-giving-up-and-competing attitude."
Westerly trailed 14-7 at the half after taking 7-0 lead on its first possession capped by a 1-yard run by Zack Tuck (27 carries 134 yards). The Bulldogs benefited from St. Raphael personal foul and pass interference penalties on the drive.
And the Bulldogs came out impressively in the second half, moving 66 yards in 10 plays capped by a touchdown pass from quarterback Lance Williams to Jimmy Powers. Williams rolled to his left after an excellent fake on a handoff and found Powers open in the end zone for the 8-yard scoring play.
Tuck had a 28-yard run on the drive, and Ben Gorman caught a 10-yard pass across the middle.Chad Mayne's extra-point kick made it 14-14 with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
But St. Ray's responded quickly. On its first play after the score, Depina-Gray bolted 75 yards up the middle of the Westerly defense nearly untouched to give his team a 21-14 lead with 6:23 left in the quarter. It was the only play the Saints ran in the quarter.
Westerly answered with another long drive, moving 80 yards in 10 plays. Williams made a fine play on a touchdown pass to Jack Morrone of 4 yards.
Williams stepped up in the pocket as he was pressured by the Saints defense. He was then forced to roll to his left but had to quickly elude a St. Ray's defender and avoid one of his own linemen in the process. Somehow he did that and continued to roll left before finding Morrone for the score with 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
The drive was a costly one, though — Westerly's top wide receiver, Luke Marley, was injured on a pass interference penalty in the end zone and did not return to the game. Dunbar said he did not know the seriousness of the injury.
St. Ray's blocked the extra point and the Bulldogs trailed, 21-20.
Once again, St. Ray's struck quickly. On the second play of their next drive, Depina-Gray scored on a 63-yard run down the St. Raphael sideline. He broke several tackles and received a big block along the way. The run put the Saints ahead, 28-20.
With 10:57 left in the game, the Saints had run three plays in the second half and scored on two of them.
Westerly fumbled the ball away on an option play on its next possession. Saint Raphael's Moses Meus came up with an interception with 1:47 left in the game to end Westerly's next possession.
Westerly did get the ball back with 37 seconds left at its own 45, but the Bulldogs managed just 12 yards on a pair of passes as the game ended.
St. Ray's (9-0), the top seed from Division II-B, has pretty much dominated Division II this season, winning its games by an average of 25.7 points. Before Friday night, the only other team to come within a score of the Saints was Mt. Pleasant in a 21-14 loss on Oct. 8. St. Ray's even owns a win over North Kingstown, a solid Division I team.
"I couldn't be prouder of this team. I couldn't be prouder to play with these boys; I love them like family," Gorman said. "We honestly believed we could shut this team out. We carried that mentality into the game. They just had a couple of more big plays than us."
Westerly, the No. 3 seed from II-B, drops to 7-3 and will next host Stonington on Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.
