STONINGTON — A GoFundMe account established by Stonington High football coach A.J. Massengale is benefiting a member of the team.
According to the account, freshman Ben French was "seriously injured at his home in a tragic accident" on Sunday.
French, a running back and defensive back, was taken to L+M Hospital in New London and then to Yale New Haven Hospital due to the "severity of his injuries," the GoFundMe posting said.
His parents, Bill and Lori, and twin brother, Will, who also plays football, have been unable to be with him due to pandemic restrictions, according to the post.
The post indicated the injuries French suffered were serious and that he faces "many critical surgeries in the days to come."
The account, which had a goal of $17,500, had already raised $18,270 in just eight hours with a total of 267 donors.
Both brothers saw playing time as freshmen on the football team this past season.
Ben French was also a member of the Stonington indoor track team and finished fourth in the 600 at the ECC Division II indoor championships during the winter season. He was also on a second-place relay team.
The French brothers were prominent players on the Stonington team that won the Southern New England Youth Football Conference Senior Super Bowl in 2018 to finish with an 11-1 record.
Ben French scored two touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards on just five carries in the title game. Will French had a number of tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The French brothers also played on the Stonington Seals U11 boys lacrosse team that finished unbeaten in the New England Coastal Lacrosse League in 2017.
— Keith Kimberlin
