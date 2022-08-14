At first glance, finding fault with the most recent football alignment produced by the RIIL looks easy.
And it starts right at the top. The state championship division, or Division I, will be comprised of only four teams — Bishop Hendricken, La Salle, Central and North Kingstown, whose request to move down a division was denied.
They are the top four based upon the realignment formula that includes six-year winning percentage, two-year winning percentage, tournament success and enrollment.
They will play each other in league games and the remainder of their schedules with be filled out with nonleague contests against teams now in Division II. All four qualify for the postseason, regardless of record.
In theory, one of these four could lose every regular-season game and still win the state championship. It won't happen, of course, though that it could seems kind of silly.
But to the RIIL's credit, this realignment is data driven. And that data shows beating La Salle and Hendricken is extremely difficult. It rarely happens.
In the last 10 seasons, Hendricken is 64-4 in league games, according to rihssports.com. La Salle is 58-10.
The two teams have played each other for the state title eight times in 10 seasons. During that stretch, Hendricken has nine championships and La Salle one.
The last time Hendricken lost to a public school in the playoffs was 2009, when Barrington prevailed, 21-0.
The last time two public schools played for the state title was 1993, when Portsmouth edged North Kingstown, 24-19, in a great game in East Providence. That's also the last time neither Hendricken nor La Salle was in the title game.
So maybe this alignment makes sense after all. The data shows that most schools just can't beat Hendricken or La Salle. Why continue with a full slate of teams in Division I every year that just continues to confirm that?
So why not try what the RIIL is implementing. Take just the next two best schools and put them up against the Hawks and Rams and see how it goes? The rest of the teams that were in Division I and have moved down now have something they can legitimately play for.
To its credit, the league has tried other solutions for the Hendricken-La Salle dilemma.
In 2019 and 2018, Division I played in two subdivisions and the winners of each subdivision played for the state title. The next eight teams played in a Division I postseason.
In 2017 and 2016, the top four teams from each subdivision qualified. The winners in the semifinals played for the state title and the losers played in the Division I Super Bowl. Not the way to go. If you lose in the semifinals, the postseason should be over.
La Salle's and Hendricken's dominance has long been a debate of varying degrees of intensity over the years throughout the state.
And it's just not football. One of the schools has won the last 14 cross country state titles, eight of nine in basketball, 27 of 28 in indoor track, 10 of 14 in baseball, 11 straight in lacrosse and six of seven in outdoor track. The Hawks have won 31 of the last 33 swim titles.
They are exceptional schools with talented kids who work really hard and they are very well-coached.
Is it an advantage that they can draw students from all over the state? Big time. Very, very big time. Is it an unfair advantage? Probably.
But that's not going to change. The two schools are not going to play a regional schedule that includes schools from Massachusetts, and the RIIL is not going to create a separate private/parochial division as some have suggested. Which schools would they play in football? St. Ray's, Moses Brown, North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, Juanita Sanchez/PCD and Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout.
That makes no sense.
So perhaps the new football alignment is the way to go. It certainly recognizes that beating Hendricken and La Salle is just not very realistic.
It deserves a chance.
What does all this mean for Westerly and Chariho?
For both schools, it likely means a much tougher schedule. This season Westerly will play five league games against teams that were in Division I last season. They face Central, still in Division I, and D-III Chariho in nonleague games. The Bulldogs also have an added challenge of playing only three home games.
Westerly could find out very quickly where it stands in the new alignment when it travels to Portsmouth for the league opener on Sept. 16. The Patriots are good most seasons and great in others.
Westerly will do well to match last season's 8-3 record. And Westerly has the 37th smallest enrollment among the 43 schools that play football. If the realignment formula were solely based on enrollment, the Bulldogs would be in D-IV.
Chariho remains in Division III, but will face four teams that moved down from Division II. Two of them, Tolman and Classical, qualified for the D-II playoffs last season. Classical won the D-II Super Bowl.
Chariho, which lost in the D-III Super Bowl last season, will do well to duplicate that feat. The Chargers are 18th in enrollment and hope to move up to D-II eventually.
And while Westerly and Chariho will face more demanding schedules, it's also an opportunity for both programs. It's an opportunity to be tested against better competition more often — likely no more Friday nights with 44 points on the scoreboard at the half. It's an opportunity to excel and shine.
But the league has to keep an open eye because there may be years when some of the smaller schools in D-II will be in over their heads.
Accounting for the dominance of Hendricken and La Salle is not an easy task. But those involved with football at least deserve some credit for trying.
We will know soon how it all works out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.