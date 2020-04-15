WESTERLY — First and foremost, Westerly High's Joe Fusaro wanted to find a college that met his needs.
And if that school had a football program that worked for him too, so much the better.
Fusaro, a senior, has found the perfect fit in Division III Curry College, which is located in Milton, Mass., south of Boston. The school has an enrollment of about 4,700.
"I wasn't really looking to play football. But I wanted to go into business and Curry had what I wanted," Fusaro said. "I e-mailed the coach and got invited up for a visit. I went on one visit with a bunch of football players and toured the campus in a big group.
"Then I went a second time by myself and met with the coach and went on a tour. This is my ninth season playing, I've really enjoyed it, so why not try to get a couple more years out of it."
Curry plays in the Commonwealth Coast Conference against the likes of Salve Regina, Western New England and Endicott College.
Fusaro was a second-team Division II-B selection for the Bulldogs this season. He played wide receiver and defensive back. Fusaro was the team's leading receiver with just five receptions, four of them for touchdowns. He averaged 14.8 yards per catch.
Westerly has used the single wing offense for the past few seasons and ran the ball on 89.9 percent of its offensive plays this season. The Bulldogs averaged just 4.9 pass attempts per game, leaving Fusaro with few opportunities at receiver.
On the defensive side, he intercepted a pass. He is uncertain where he will play once he gets to Curry. Fusaro still has time to make that decision.
"I think I have pretty good speed and I'm pretty sure-handed," the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Fusaro said. "I run pretty good routes and have good footwork.
"I will obviously need to get bigger, and you can always improve on everything."
Fusaro is hoping to get some playing time in his freshman year and go from there.
"Football really is a team game. When we ran the single wing I was blocking most of the time," Fusaro said. "If it wasn't my turn to make a play I just wanted to make sure I did my job."
What advice would Fusaro give to an incoming freshman at Westerly, like his younger brother, Eric?
"Just be patient. You will eventually get your chance," Fusaro said.
