WESTERLY — Four Westerly High football players have earned All-State honors in selections announced by the Providence Journal on Friday.
The state football coaches association does not select an All-State team.
Junior running back Zack Tuck and junior offensive lineman Mitch McLeod were named to the first team. Wide receiver Luke Marley and defensive end Greg Gorman were named to the second team.
Tuck rushed for for 1,774 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. He rushed for 22 touchdowns and was MVP of the Thanksgiving Day win over Stonington.
McLeod played tackle and was a key reason the Bulldogs rushed for 2,327 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry as a team. The Bulldogs had 33 rushing touchdowns in 11 games.
Gorman, a senior, was a dominant force for the Bulldogs at defensive end finishing with 20 tackles for a loss. Gorman will be playing baseball at Bryant University.
Marley, a senior, caught 38 passes for 806 yards averaging 21.2 yards per reception. He averaged 47.8 yards on eight touchdown receptions.
Marley posted on Twitter Friday that he had received an offer from Bryant University.
— Keith Kimberlin
Log In
