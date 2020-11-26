STONINGTON — Stonington High's Bobby Dimock was hoping to have some Thanksgiving Day football stories of his own to share during the remainder of his life.
Unfortunately for Dimock, that opportunity has been taken away — the Bears and Westerly High will not play each other on Thanksgiving for first time since 1922, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's one big story in our life we will not be able to tell," said Dimock, a senior wide receiver and defensive back.
Dimock is the fourth generation of his family to play in the contest. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather preceded him. His uncle, Nate Dimock, also played.
"My dad, my grandad and my great grandad all had their stories to tell. I won't have any to tell," Dimock said.
Stonington and Westerly first started playing football in 1911. The first Thanksgiving Day game was played in 1913.
The two teams played each other the following Thanksgiving in 1914, but did not play again on Turkey Day until 1922. They have played every year since on Thanksgiving, except on a few occasions when the game was moved to another day due to poor weather.
Normally the Bears would be preparing for the big game this week. The school would be in the midst of spirit week and the pep rally would take place Wednesday in the school's gym.
Now all students at Stonington are distance learning due to the pandemic, and the school has no students walking its hallways.
"It's just not the same at all. It doesn't feel the same," said Lucas Morrison, a senior wide receiver and defensive back. "We don't have a spirit week; we don't have a rally. It's definitely been a part of this time of the year. It's just very different."
It's hard not to dwell on what could have been for Stonington. The Bears have lost three straight to the Bulldogs, but returned a significant number of starters this year. They were confident they could prevail this time around.
"I try not to think about, but sometimes I do and it's obviously sad," Morrison said. "All my life my teammates and I have been going to the game, waiting for our senior year and we felt really good about our team this year."
Both Morrison and Dimock played on Stonington's 7 vs. 7 team, but then joined a team in the Connecticut High School Independent Football League. A number of Stonington players were on the team that played four games in the 11 vs. 11 full-tackle league.
"It has its differences, but it was a lot of fun and I was happy we had it," Morrison said. "We were 1-3, but every game was a good game. It was the best feeling to be able to play."
Dimock's father, Bob, helped to bring the team to fruition.
"My dad was on the phone for a few hours every day. I learned from him that if you have a goal you can achieve something," Dimock said. "I was very appreciative that he did that."
Dimock said he had a greater appreciation for those games given the uncertainty of Stonington's season.
Both players said they will spend this Thanksgiving enjoying a meal with their families and watching football on TV. Morrison said some players are trying to organize a 7 vs. 7 game with a group from Westerly on Thanksgiving. But all the details have not been ironed out, Morrison said, and the contest is not a given.
Morrison, Dimock and their teammates may still have a chance at full 11 vs. 11 high school football in the new year. The CIAC is planning for football in a season that would start in mid-February and conclude in mid-April. But recently, the CIAC delayed the start of winter practices until Jan. 19, leaving a very small window for a separate season to start in mid-February.
Morrison said he has considered the possibility that football might not happen this school year.
"Well, it's concerning. But there is no way to predict what will happen," he said. "Hopefully, we can play. I've learned that you don't take anything for granted. I was expecting throughout my years to be playing my senior year and that has just not been the case."
