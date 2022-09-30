WARWICK — Collin Fitts was headed to the sideline after his 50-yard touchdown run when he offered up commentary on the play to the Chariho High bench and a few fans standing along the chain-link fence surrounding Pilgrim High's Morry Field.
"Too easy," the senior halfback said. "Too easy."
Fitts' words could've also been used to describe Chariho's Friday night.
Fitts rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Maggs added 93 yards and three scores and the Chargers pummeled winless Toll Gate, 41-0, in a Division III-A football game that was all but over in the first half.
The Chargers (3-1, 3-0 Division III) had the ball five times in the first two quarters and scored on each possession. The win was their third straight.
It was already 21-0 with 8½ minutes left in the second period when Fitts took a pitch from quarterback Konnor Perrin, found a hole, then raced along the Chariho sideline for the 50-yard score, stiff-arming one would-be tackler to the ground along the way (actually, the only would-be tackler).
"My teammates blocked perfectly," said Fitts, who did all his damage on just seven carries and had scored earlier on a 19-yard run. "I feel like we dominated this game. The score proves it. My coaches and my teammates — all because of them. Perfect blocking on that play. I had a wide-open hole, I just hit it and went in for the touchdown."
Maggs found similar holes in the Titans defense.
He capped Chariho's first drive of the game with a 24-yard scoring run (also using a stiff-arm to get to the end zone). He would later add touchdown runs of 26 and 21 yards. His 93 yards came on only six rushes.
In all, Chariho rushed for 277 yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries (9.2 per attempt).
"They couldn't stop our jet sweep, which, realistically, killed them," said Chargers coach Bill Samiagio, who praised the blocking of fullback Myles Price. "Then we went quick pitch — we thought we could exploit their defense, and we did."
Said Fitts, "We've been putting in work in practice. We started off the season a little rough on our blocking assignments, but we've gotten them down."
Thanks to Chariho's running attack, Perrin threw the ball only six times, completing five for 68 yards. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard plunge that gave the Chargers a 34-0 halftime lead.
The game was played with a running clock in the second half.
Chariho opened the third quarter with the ball, and promptly went 71 yards on eight plays, with Maggs scoring from 21 yards out. A 27-yard completion from Perrin to James Azzinaro highlighted the drive. It was Perrin's only pass attempt in the second half. Chariho's junior varsity played the team's final two series of the game.
While the Titans (0-4, 0-3) couldn't plug their holes on defense, they also couldn't get anything going on offense.
Jayden Pina (59 yards, 11 carries) was responsible for Toll Gate's two biggest plays, both 27-yard runs. And the Chargers bottled up flanker Zach DeCorpo, whom they deemed a threat.
"The defense played well," Samiagio said. "That kid [DeCorpo] is one hell of a football player, watching him on film. He was someone to stop and I think we shut him down."
DeCorpo didn't catch a pass and rushed for only 19 yards on two carries. Toll Gate finished with 82 total yards.
Damien Corah led the Chariho defense with a sack and three tackles for losses. Lucas Cora had an interception, and Max Marshall had a hard hit on wide receiver screen that went for a 2-yard loss.
Kicker Dan O'Horo missed his second straight game, but Mason Cucca converted 5 of 6 extra points.
Despite the lopsided victory, Maggs said the Chargers weren't trying to make any kind of statement with the result.
"It's what we're made of," the senior said. "We practice hard, and this is what — as a captain — I expect week in and week out. Tonight we played a whole 48 minutes and that's what Charger football is made out of."
Chariho next hosts Middletown on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.