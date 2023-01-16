By Keith Kimberlin
Sun staff writer
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High’s Collin Fitts did just about everything for the football team this season.
He returned kicks, including one for a touchdown. He led the team in rushing (339 yards, 5.2 per carry, 10 TDs), he was second in receptions (18 catches, 360 yards, 20 yards per catch, two TDs) and he scored the most points (50).
On defense, he made tackles and intercepted a pair of passes.
His play did not go unnoticed.
Coaches in Division III selected him for the Back of the Year award, which is presented by the Providence Gridiron Club. Fitts was also a Division III-A first-team pick as a linebacker.
“He was just an unbelievable player on both sides of the ball,” first-year coach Bill Samiagio said. “He’s the kind of kid you want on the field at crunch time. Whenever you needed a play, he was there.”
Samiagio said Fitts was an perceptive student in practice and that paid off in games.
“He knew where to be at the right time because he paid attention,” Samiagio said. “Offensively, he just doesn’t know when to stop. Against Tolman, he made a one-handed catch and he immediately knocked a defender away right after he caught the ball. He led by example.”
A number of other Chargers also earned postseason honors, including five others named to the Division III-A first team.
Junior quarterback Konnor Perrin was among them.
Perrin rushed for 276 yards and eight touchdowns. He completed 40.9% of his passes for 1,262 yards and six touchdowns.
“He led the offense. At times we struggled protecting him, but he always bounced back,” Samiagio said. “When we needed a tough yard, he got it. He took control of the offense knowing we were kind of limited with a young offensive line.”
Senior running back Caleb Maggs was a Division III-A first-team selection.
Maggs rushed for 241 yards, averaging 6.2 per carry, with five touchdowns. He led the team in receiving with 29 catches for 546 yards (18.8 yards per catch) with three TDs.
“He’s fast and he has a set of hands. He was the kind of guy that could get open when other teams were concentrating on Fitts,” Samiagio said. “He led us in total offense with 775 yards on 68 touches. He gained more confidence in himself, especially running the ball, as the season went on.”
Senior Nathan Winthrop was named first-team Division III-A as an defensive lineman.
“He does his job, he’s a battler,” Samiagio said. “When we needed a sack or had to set the edge, he was there. He was a returning All-Division player and was a force on both sides of the ball.”
Senior James Azzinaro earned Division III-A honors as a defensive back.
“He led the team in defensive tackles. He came prepared every game to not only play hard, but play smart,” Samiagio said. “He was great on coverage. He had a nose for the ball. He had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.”
Junior kicker Dan O’Horo was also named to the Division III-A first team. O’Horo kicked 10 PATs and made a pair of field goals, including a 19-yarder in the final four seconds to beat Tolman.
“He put the ball through the uprights and he had the kick at Tolman. It was a shame he was out a couple of games with an injury,” Samiagio said.
Senior linebacker Myles Price, senior defensive lineman Norman Stanley, junior defensive back Lucas Corah and sophomore linebacker Max Marshall received second-team III-A recognition.
Price was the defensive signal-caller for the Chargers and also also played fullback. His return of a lateral from Fitts on a punt return during the final play of the game beat Coventry on Sept. 25.
Stanley was a two-way lineman for the Chargers. Samiagio said even though Stanley was undersized he still excelled at his position.
Corah had the ability take away the opposing team’s top receiver, Samiagio said.
Marshall, Samiagio said, led the team in tackles and had the ability to make big plays.
Freshman Isaac Hague was named third-team Division III-A as a defensive lineman, and sophomore Ryan Taylor earned the same honor as an offensive lineman.
Samiagio said both players had solid seasons and will figure prominently in the team’s plans for the next few years.
Fitts, Maggs, Perrin, O’Horo and Hague were all-academic selections.
Chariho posted a 6-5 overall record and finished 6-1 in Division III-A, losing in the playoff quarterfinals to Rogers.
“We had a great league record and the kids played hard all season,” Samiagio said. “Three of our losses were to Division II teams and two of them made the playoffs. Teams knew when they played us that they were in a physical game. That was one of my goals at the beginning of the season.”
