STONINGTON — The high school football programs at Stonington and Fitch aren't going to exchange Christmas cards any time soon.
Stonington coach A.J. Massengale is a Fitch graduate; Falcons coach Mike Ellis graduated from SHS. Ellis is even an uncle to a Bears player. Some players on each team may have played Mystic Little League together or attend the same church.
But in the last two seasons, there's been some bad blood between the neighboring schools. The vitriol spilled out at points during Fitch's 35-0 victory over the Bears before 1,250 at Palmer Field on Friday night in an ECC out-of-division game. Members of Fitch's student section even vandalized the wooden Stonington Bears statue after the game.
Last year, in a 13-6 competitive Fitch victory, Massengale took exception to what he viewed as Fitch trash talking before and during the game. Friday, he wasn't happy with Fitch calling timeouts with a minute left in the first half when Stonington was taking knees on offense to run out the quarter while trailing 27-0.
Fitch nearly scored another touchdown in the waning seconds of the half, further incensing the Bears and nearly sparking an incident when both teams left the field for their respective locker rooms. The second half included a number of personal-foul penalties. The hard feelings became the storyline of an otherwise businesslike Falcons victory.
"I do think [it took away from the game]," Ellis said. "I thought it was a good game. Stonington always plays hard and spirited. We're just here to play the game, but it's too bad because at times it became nutty."
The game proceeded for much of the first half without any incidents.
Fitch (4-2) methodically ran its option attack with Kevin Saintvil-Ravix (21 carries, 176 yards, TD) and Melakai Maddux (nine carries, 80 yards, three TDs) doing most of the damage. The Falcons turned a Skyler Noland interception into an early Maddux touchdown. Early in the second quarter, Maddux added a 3-yard run for a 13-0 lead. Scoring runs of 34 yards by Adonis Fine with three minutes left and 47 yards by Saintvil-Ravix with 1:20 left made it 27-0 quickly.
Stonington (1-5) got the ball back at its 32 with 1:12 left. Massengale instructed quarterback Jayden Carter to kneel down rather than run a two-minute offense.
"We're trying to kneel on it," Massengale said. "We literally lost three of our five offensive linemen to injury. We're trying to get to halftime. We had two freshmen and a sophomore in there. We had to change a receiver into a lineman's number. We were just in protection mode trying to get to the half. If they don't know that, they're not paying attention."
In Ellis' mind, the first half is no time to back off. He called timeouts after each Stonington kneel-down. Fitch threw two rare passes in the final minute and nearly scored with three seconds left.
"It's 27-0 and it's still a football game and not the game done in my opinion," Ellis said. "We're not at a point (35-point lead) where the clock is going to be running. We were trying to put another score on the board."
Fitch scored with 2:20 left in the third quarter on Maddux's 19-yard TD run, then went for two to make it a 35-0 game and a running clock. Massengale was also peeved that some Fitch players blitzed defensively on passing plays in the fourth quarter.
Stonington's best chance to score came late in the first quarter down 7-0. Carter (12 of 21 passing, 132 yards) threw 31 yards to Josiah Blackman, 17 yards to Jack Scahill and 8 yards to Brady Mullen, moving the ball inside the Fitch 10. But Stonington would lose the ball after an an errant shotgun snap.
"That was a momentum breaker," Massengale said. "It was a tough swing there."
On the positive side, Stonington welcomed back linebacker/back Patrick McGugan, one of the Bears' biggest players at 6-1, 220 pounds. McGugan, Ellis' nephew, missed the first five games with a broken foot suffered, ironically, at his uncle's pool.
"He does everything with a ton of energy," Massengale said. "He's been an asset at practice when we couldn't play. It's great to have him back."
