WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's football team had a plan for the final four seconds of Saturday's Division III game with Coventry.
Trailing by two points, the Chargers sent 10 rushers in an attempt to block the Oakers' punt from the Coventry end zone.
It didn't work and it didn't matter.
Instead, punt returner Collin Fitts caught the ball on the run and found some room along the Chariho sideline. He was about to be tackled after returning the kick to about the 25-yard line, but threw the ball backward to Myles Price.
Price took the lateral and worked his way across the field untouched, crossing the goal line near the right pylon to lift the Chargers to an improbable 25-20 win on the last play of the game.
"I saw Fitts take off to the left and I stayed behind him just in case, because I am one of the skill players on the team that can make plays like that," Price said.
"I saw him get hit, he looked at me, I called his name and he passed it. I looked to my right, saw my quarterback [Konnor Perrin] throw a lead block and the whole right side was open. I just took off and made a play."
Indeed, he did.
"It feels amazing to be part of a game-winning play like that. Everybody stayed locked in no matter what the scoreboard said," Price said.
Fitts said he owed the team after dropping a wide-open pass beyond the Coventry secondary with 5:06 left in the game. The pass from Perrin was on his hands, and if Fitts had come down with the ball, he he would have scored easily.
Chariho (2-1, 2-0 Division III) trailed 20-19 at the time.
"I almost checked out after that play. I was wide open and that pass should have been a touchdown 10 out of 10 times," Fitts said. "That was my bad. I got in my own head on that play. I thought about it too much."
The Chargers had not planned any laterals on the return, with 10 rushers going for the block. It was an improvised play by Fitts and Price.
"We needed something to win the game, obviously. I know football, usually," Fitts said with a chuckle. "I knew I could throw it backwards and make a play. It feels amazing right now. It's unreal, actually. All the props to my teammates and coaches. It feels nice. I will never forget this. It was crazy."
It was the second straight dramatic win for the Chargers. Last week, Chariho beat Tolman with a 19-yard field goal by Dan O'Horo on the next-to-last play of the game. O'Horo was out this week due to an injury.
"It was just a heads-up play. These kids don't give up," Chariho coach Bill Samiagio said. "Typical Chariho kid, they play to the last play. It was great to see Collin make up for that prior mistake. He's got heart. He will fight to the end."
Chariho had taken a 13-7 lead at the half when Fitts caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Perrin on the last play of the second quarter. Perrin lofted the ball over the head of a Coventry defensive back as Fitts came down with the ball in the left corner of the end zone.
Chariho's scoring drive benefited from pair of personal fouls against the Oakers, including a roughing-the-passer call on third down and 14.
Chariho had a chance to take control of the game in the third quarte,r starting one drive at the Coventry 25 after a fumbled punt return and another at the Oakers 47. Both drives stalled after holding penalties.
Coventry (2-1, 1-1) broke through in the fourth quarter, Tommy Turner scoring a pair of touchdowns on runs of 3 and 29 yards to put Coventry ahead 20-13 with 8:54 left in the contest.
Chariho responded with a touchdown on its next possession. Perrin found Lucas Corah wide open beyond the Coventry secondary for a 53-yard scoring play with 7:51 left.
Trailing 20-19 the Chargers went for a two-point conversion and failed.
Later in the quarter, Coventry's Ason Jones blocked a Chariho punt and the Oakers recovered at the Chargers 39.
The drive stalled after a holding penalty, and Chariho got the ball back at its 25 with 3:20 left.
Chariho moved to its 42, but Coventry's Daniel Parent came up with an interception at the Coventry 1 with 1:51 left.
Three plays netted 7 yards and the Oakers let the clock wind down. They called a timeout with four seconds left in the game, just before the play clock would have expired.
It set up the final game-winning play — for the Chargers.
Chariho's Nathan Winthrop, one of the team's top linemen, left the game with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Samiagio did not know the seriousness of his injury.
Perrin, who scored the team's first touchdown on a 1-yard sneak, finished 11 of 27 with 203 yards passing. Fitts caught five passes for 102 yards.
Chariho next travels to Toll Gate on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
