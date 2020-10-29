STONINGTON — The ECC football combine at New London on Saturday has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ECC football chairman Jim Buonocore, of Ledyard, made the announcement in an e-mail Thursday afternoon.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Ledge Light Health District, which includes East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, Lyme, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington and Waterford, have been on the rise.
For the week ending Sept. 25 there were 59 cases. Since then the weekly number of confirmed cases have more than doubled. For the week ending Oct. 23 there were 188 confirmed cases.
Buonocore said the league consulted with Stephen Mansfield, director of health at Ledge Light, and New London Mayor Michael Passero before making the decision.
The league hopes to reschedule the event for another date.
— Keith Kimberlin
