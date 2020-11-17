WESTERLY — Stanley Dunbar, Westerly High’s new football coach, said it was the program’s winning tradition that attracted him to the job.
Dunbar replaces Steve Stoehr, who resigned due to personal health issues. Stoehr was hired last January but never coached a game for the Bulldogs because the coronavirus wiped out the fall season.
Since the 1973 season, Westerly has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them. The most recent Super Bowl victory came in 2000.
“Westerly has such a rich tradition of success that dates back to the late 1800s,” Dunbar said. “As somebody that loves the game and puts in a lot of time, it was a position I had a strong interest in. I think the passion I have for football is shared by the Westerly community.”
Dunbar, 30, served as the head coach at Coventry High the previous two seasons. The Oakers were 7-13 overall, 3-9 in Division II and did not qualify for the postseason in either year.
Coventry was 0-11 the season before he arrived. In his first year, the team was 4-6 and broke a 13-year losing streak to West Warwick on Thanksgiving. He was the Division II-B coach of the year.
Dunbar said school budget issues in Coventry that affected athletics were a factor in his decision to leave.
“When I was hired, I had every intention of being there a long time. But there is a lot going on with the budget that is beyond my control,” he said. “When you are trying to build a program, you have to have a long-term plan. Because of everything with the budget, it affected my long-term vision. I didn’t know what the future held. I wanted to plan five years down the line.”
Dunbar was a first-team All-State quarterback his senior year at St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket. The Saints finished 13-0 that season, including an 8-6 win over Hendricken in the Division I Super Bowl.
Dunbar played two years at Dean College and then went to the University of Rhode Island, where he was a two-year starter at defensive back.
He was an assistant coach at Portsmouth High, Dean College and American International College before being named the head coach at Coventry.
Dunbar met with the Westerly team on Wednesday and has ambitious goals for the abbreviated season that is scheduled for the spring.
“I want to compete for a championship,” Dunbar said. “I don’t think I am coming into a rebuilding situation. I think we are going to have one of the best offensive lines in the division.”
During Duane Maranda’s four years as Westerly coach, the Bulldogs employed the single-wing offense and ran the ball more than 90% of the time. Westerly reached the D-II semifinals in 2017 and 2018, losing to Moses Brown in 2017 and eventual Super Bowl champion Woonsocket the next year.
Dunbar said the formation will change and the Bulldogs may be more balanced. Dunbar likes the spread offense.
“I believe the spread system can be molded to the team you have. If you have a thrower, you can throw the ball. If your quarterback is more of a runner, you can run the ball,” Dunbar said. “I want to spread the defense the entire width of the field.
“I want our athletes to get the ball in space. I’m sure Westerly has athletes that can get down the field and make plays. Athletes come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes.”
Dunbar said there will be less changes to the defense, with some adjustments to pass coverages. But the Bulldogs will stay with a 4-2-5 formation.
He is a big proponent of an offseason conditioning program.
“We will be lifting three days a week and we will have one additional captains practice, starting in January,” Dunbar said. “Playing at the college level, I know what an offseason program looks like. It is a year-round focus.”
Dunbar lives in Providence, where he works as a mortgage broker. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from URI and a master’s degree in business from AIC.
He also owns and operates the Breakthrough Football Academy, which develops football players through personal training. The academy also conducts college showcases.
Dunbar is reviewing applications for his staff.
Dunbar said football can teach players life lessons.
“I think I am a product of that. I grew up in an urban environment and not in the best of surroundings,” he said. “Football kept me on the straight and narrow. I learned a lot of valuable life lessons, like being committed, working hard and how to work with people.”
