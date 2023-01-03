WESTERLY — Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar resigned his position at the school on Tuesday, saying it was a "financial decision."
"I am at a stage in my life where I can't continue to make sacrifices to coach high school football," Dunbar said. "I was working jobs that I was overqualified for because it gave me the flexibility to coach football."
Dunbar said he had reached out to Westerly school officials in an effort to "get a job in the building."
"I have a master's degree in business. I don't have an educational degree," Dunbar said. "There was not a way for Westerly to get me in the building.
"I am going to be looking for a full-time job in the business or financial field or a job at a private school."
Dunbar, 32, lives in Johnston and works at a middle school in Providence. He said the Westerly coaching job paid $3,400 after taxes.
Dunbar, an All-State player at St. Raphael Academy who later played at the University of Rhode Island, posted a record of 18-8 during his three seasons at Westerly.
The Bulldogs were 8-3 in each of the past two seasons, losing in the D-II semifinals both years. This year's team made tremendous improvement as the season progressed before losing to eventual D-II champion St. Ray's in a close game in the semifinals.
"I thought he was a tremendous leader of our program and I really enjoyed working with him," Westerly athletic director Jamey Vetelino said. "Our student athletes and parents enjoyed working with him. He did a tremendous job competing against some of the top teams in the state."
Dunbar will continue to run Breakthrough Football Elite, which is an offseason development program for football players starting in elementary school. The program has a 7 vs. 7 travel team and a 7 vs. 7 league. The program is expanding to linemen development.
It seeks to help players reach the collegiate level through camps, clinics and showcases.
Dunbar said he hopes to coach again, and that it was a hard decision to step away.
"I wish it could have been longer in Westerly. I wish we could have worked it out. It's the best place I've ever coached," Dunbar said. "It's a great community with people that are passionate about football.
"Kids grow up playing in the pee wee program, which does a really good job of getting kids started."
Dunbar has previously coached at American International College, Dean College and Portsmouth High. He was the head coach at Coventry before coming to Westerly.
"I just want to thank the people of Westerly for three great seasons for really backing me and the football program," he said.
Dunbar did draw some criticism after this past season's Thanksgiving Day game when he called two timeouts in the final minute in an effort to score again with the Bulldogs leading Stonington 49-0. At the time, Dunbar said he was trying to give freshman quarterback Caleb Williams an opportunity to throw a touchdown pass to his older brother, Lance, the starting quarterback for the team.
Dunbar said he was not asked by school officials to resign because of that incident.
Vetelino confirmed that.
"Absolutely not," Vetelino said.
Vetelino said the job will be posted and that when enough qualified applicants have applied the interview process will begin.
