WESTERLY — Stonington High junior quarterback Divante White passed for 180 yards and Matt Mitchell had a historic kickoff return as Stonington High topped Westerly High, 34-32, on Thanksgiving Day in 2012.
The game was back and forth and the two teams were nearly identical in total yards — Westerly finished with 348; Stonington, 335.
Westerly scored early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Phil Lynch to reduce the Stonington lead to two points, 28-26.
Westerly tried for a conversion to tie the score, but was unsuccessful.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mitchell returned it 95 yards to give Stonington a 34-26 lead.
It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in a Thanksgiving Day game between the two schools. It had been done a few times when the teams played on Armistice Day, but never on Thanksgiving.
Westerly's Adam Mitchell, who rushed for 126 yards and scored two TDs, is a cousin to Stonington's Mitchell.
"Unbelievable," Adam Mitchell said. "I'm going to congratulate him. I'm going to wish him luck for the next couple of years. I'm not going to be happy when I'm eating Thanksgiving dinner with him."
After the kickoff return, Westerly moved 52 yards in 12 plays, capped by an 11-yard scoring run by Adam Mitchell. The Bulldogs had two fourth-down conversions along the way.
Westerly tried for another conversion, but came up short to leave the score at 34-32 with 2:48 left. Stonington ran out the clock for the victory.
White, who was named the WBLQ Sports Open Mic most valuable player of the game, completed 7 of 11 passes in the first half for three touchdowns. For the game, he completed 7 of 14 for 180 yards.
"Their quarterback made the difference in the game, I thought," Westerly coach Chris Wriedt said. "He threw the ball well. We knew he was going to throw, we didn't contain him all that well and he was able to make the big play, which broke our back other than obviously the kickoff at the end.
"But credit to them, they rose up, accepted the challenge and did well."
Westerly scored the first two touchdowns of the game: a 1-yard run from Lynch and a 56-yard pass from Lynch to Anthony Garro.
But Stonington scored the final three touchdowns of the first half.
White started things with a 66-yard scoring pass to Zach Poirier.
"That wheel route was perfect, and Divante threw a perfect ball," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "It's a play we haven't ran. We put that in this week. We didn't put in a lot of stuff, we just did some simple routes in our extra time. We don't want to go crazy with plays, but that's one of the things we did."
White also threw touchdown passes of 27 yards to Kyle Woodworth and 20 to Branden Gayowski to give the Bears a 21-13 lead at the half.
Poirier, who finished with 118 yards rushing on 12 carries, scored on a 56-yard run to give Stonington a 28-13 lead.
Westerly (5-6) responded with Mitchell scoring on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. Lynch had a 30-yard completion to Garro during the drive.
Stonington was hoping to gain a berth in the Class S postseason with a win. The Bears needed two of the three teams ahead of them to lose. Only one did, and the Bears wound up ninth in the rankings with the top eight qualifying.
Stonington senior linebacker Cody Candelet was named Stonington's WBLQ/Dime Bank MVP and the team's top defensive player by the Stonington Police Department. Poirier was named Stonington's top offensive player.
Adam Mitchell was named Westerly's MVP and its top offensive player. D.J. Capizzano was named Westerly's best defensive player.
Stonington senior defensive lineman Nick Silvia and Westerly senior center Kyle Burbine were the recipients of the Washington Trust Leadership Award.
Westerly's Mike Rainey was awarded the Carl Myllymaki Memorial Award, which is given each year to Westerly's best lineman of the season.
— Keith Kimberlin
