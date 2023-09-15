WESTERLY - It was during the first quarter when things were getting away a bit for the Westerly football team.
Portsmouth drove methodically on its first possession on offense with running back Tyler Hurd proving to be elusive.
Hurd caught a screen pass for a 20-yard gain that converted a 3rd and 16. Later, he weaved his way from the sidelines towards the middle of the field for a nine-yard gain on a 3rd and seven to put the ball on the Westerly 23 when it looked like he would be tackled well short of the marker.
Something had to change.
"We were a little shaky out there," Westerly senior Luke Nelson said. "We just couldn't make some tackles."
Things soon changed starting when when Matthew Barton took down Adam Conheeney in the backfield for an 8-yard loss.
Andrew Bozek knocked down a pass - that nearly was an interception - to turn Portsmouth over on downs.
All of that change combined with an offense that added another threat to the fold added up to a second consecutive shutout victory.
Junior running back Terrell Hill, in his first game of the season, rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for Westerly (2-0, 1-0 Division II-B) in a 20-0 victory Thursday night over Portsmouth (0-2, 0-1) at Salvatore J. Augeri Field in the division opener for both teams.
"Terrell is very versatile," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He has good speed and when you put him out there along with some of the other options we have it makes things very difficult for an opponent."
Said Nelson - "He's a great athlete, has very good vision and is a lockdown corner for us on defense. It was nice to see him out there."
Hill helped set up Westerly's first touchdown of the game in the second quarter with runs of three, two and seven yards along with a 18-yard pass reception from freshman quarterback Landon Husereau (6-for-10, 93 yards) that put the ball at the Portsmouth 9.
Following a 2-yard loss on the ground, Husereau threw a pass towards the sideline that Nelson caught and was able to work his way to the endzone with 8:09 remaining before halftime and a 6-0 lead.
"Landon has stepped right into his role at quarterback," Nelson said. "He's quiet, has confidence to make throws and can really read the field.
"He has that charisma and poise. He just goes out there and gets things done for us. And our line does a good job keeping him from getting knocked down."
Senior Jesse Samo helped get things done to set up the offense on a short field on Westerly's next possession.
Samo, a standout basketball player for Westerly, showed off his athleticism in a two-play sequence.
After sacking Conheeny for a eight-yard loss, Samo came from the outside to block a Portsmouth punt to give the Bulldogs the ball on the Chargers' 19-yard line.
Two plays later, Westerly was in the end zone for its second TD of the quarter.
Caleb Williams caught a 16-yard pass from Husereau to the Portsmouth 3-yard line and Hill ran it in for a touchdown on the next play. Hill would tack on the 2-point conversion run for a 14-0 Westerly lead with 2:23 left before the half.
The Bulldogs quickly forced a punt and instead of taking a knee to run out the clock before intermission, Westerly nearly added to its lead.
Hill rushed for 14 and 19 yards to put the ball just over midfield and then rambled 19 yards to the Portsmouth 28.
The final seconds ticked off the clock just as Hill stepped out of bounds on the Westerly sideline.
Westerly wrapped up the scoring on its first possession of the third quarter on a 9-play, 43-yard drive.
Hill finished it off on a 2-yard run with 6:05 remaining.
Husereau also extended the drive after finding Eric Fusaro open on a 13-yard pass play that converted 3rd and 13 to the Portsmouth 14.
Portsmouth had one opportunity to perhaps make things a tad interesting after recovering a fumble at the Westerly 23-yard line with 10:49 left in the fourth.
Those hopes were squashed on fourth down when a sack by Andre Adams turned the ball over on downs.
And it all led to another winning night at Augeri Field with the defense playing a big part once it overcame some early hiccups.
"The second quarter we locked in, put it into gear and stepped on the gas," Nelson said. "Coming out of halftime, we wanted to continue to step on the gas. We didn't want to let them back in the game."
