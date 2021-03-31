WESTERLY — Westerly High's football game with Middletown scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Islanders.
Players on the Middletown team are quarantining due to a positive coronavirus test, according to the Newport Daily News Twitter account.
Westerly is searching for an opponent to fill the vacancy, according to athletic director Jamey Vetelino.
This is the second week the Bulldogs have been unable to play due to virus complications. Last Saturday's game with Pilgrim did not take place due to coronavirus issues with the Westerly team.
Middletown played its first game last Saturday against Barrington, but that contest was also affected by the virus, according to the Daily News. The game was delayed until Saturday because Middletown was still in quarantine on Friday, the original date of the contest.
Middletown played without practicing and lost, 22-0, to the Eagles.
Westerly High has been on full distance learning this week after 18 members of the school community, including several football players, tested positive for the virus.
The team has not practiced since March 19, but did return to in-person workouts on Wednesday.
Westerly's next scheduled game is April 9 at home against Rogers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
