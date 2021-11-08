The Chargers make their way onto the Chariho gridiron in the Division-III varsity football game played Friday evening, September 17, 2021 against the N. Smithfield Northmen / Mt. St. Charles Mounties Co-Op at Chariho High School, Wood River Jct., RI. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun.

The Chargers make their way onto the Chariho High field during a Sept. 17 football game against North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles. | Sun file photo

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Pilgrim on Friday for a semifinal game in the Division III football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The third-seeded Chargers are 5-3 overall and 5-2 against Division III opponents following a 28-14 win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in the quarterfinals. No. 2 Pilgrim advanced with a 51-0 win against Toll Gate. The Patriots are 6-1 overall and 5-1 against D-III opponents.

Pilgrim beat Chariho, 35-31, on Oct. 15.

No. 1 Narragansett and No. 4 Johnston will meet in the other semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m. The title game is slated for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

— Keith Kimberlin

