WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will look to end a season that featured a number of dramatic victories with a Thanksgiving Day win over East Greenwich.
The two teams meet on Thursday in East Greenwich. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m.
East Greenwich has beaten the Chargers three straight times since the two teams started playing in 2018. They did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Chariho, under first-year coach Bill Samiagio, comes into the game with a 6-4 record, including a 26-22 loss to Rogers in the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs. Rogers later fell in the semifinals to Moses Brown, 35-14. Moses Brown went on to beat Middletown, 13-7, for the D-III crown.
East Greenwich is 1-8 overall and was 1-6 in Division II-A this season. The Avengers were among a group of teams that moved down from Division I this season after finishing 1-6 in 2021.
"They lost of lot of seniors from last year," Samiagio said.
Samiagio said the Avengers have a talented quarterback in junior Alexander DeTomasis. He throws to receivers Patrick Kiernan and Thomas Sheeran.
"They like to use quick hooks and down-and-outs. Then all of a sudden they try to set up No. 15 (Kiernan) to go deep. They try to get him isolated," Samiagio said. "They do throw a lot of screens to their running backs."
Samiagio said the Chargers will have to do a number of things to slow the Avengers.
"We have to keep the quarterback in the pocket," Samiagio said. "When he gets outside, their receivers are good at breaking off routes and finding open spots. We will have to try and stop [Kiernan] and make them go to a different receiver. We will have to mix it up and disguise coverages."
Chariho defensive back Lucas Corah leads the Chargers in interceptions with three. James Azzinaro and Collin Fitts have two each. Nathan Winthrop has been a force at defensive tackle.
"They are a Division II team and they've been able to score some points," Samiagio said. "At times, they like to come right at you."
Offensively, Chariho will turn to receivers/running backs Collin Fitts and Caleb Maggs.
"We want to showcase them," Samiagio said. "If we get one side or the other [running or passing], it will open up the other one," Samiagio said. "Caleb and Collin both have great hands. We would like to go out and set the tone early. We want to let EG know we are a Division III team, but we can play. We think it's going to be a good game."
Quarterback Konnor Perrin has the ability to throw and run.
Chariho put together a season that included a number of dramatic games.
- On Sept. 23, Dan O'Horo kicked a 19-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift the Chargers past Tolman, 17-14
- On Sept. 25, Myles Price received a lateral from Collin Fitts on a punt return and carried it about 30 yards into the end zone on the final play of the game for a 25-20 win against Coventry.
- On Oct. 15, Nathan Winthrop blocked an extra point and the Chargers handed Lincoln its first loss of the season, 7-6, in a road game.
- On Oct. 23, the Chargers opened a 14-0 lead on North Smithfield. The Northmen rallied with a pair of touchdowns, but dropped a conversion pass on the second score and Chariho held on for the win.
- In the Division III quarterfinals on Nov. 5, Chariho overcame an 18-point deficit with 22 points in the fourth quarter only to see Rogers score the winning touchdown in the final minute for a 26-22 victory.
"The one thing we've said from the beginning is we don't quit," Samiagio said. "They know how to battle."
Samiagio has been associated with two intense Thanksgiving football rivalries — Westerly-Stonington and West Warwick-Coventry.
Samiagio played at Westerly and was a longtime assistant assistant coach for the Bulldogs. He was also an assistant at West Warwick.
"We are trying to make it something special. We still have a goal to play every game at our best," Samiagio said. "It would be nice to beat a Division II school and we haven't won a while on Thanksgiving."
