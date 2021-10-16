WARWICK — Chariho High could only watch on Friday night as Pilgrim finished off a dramatic second-half comeback.
A huge second quarter helped put the Chargers ahead at halftime by 17 points. But slowly and surely through the course of the final 24 minutes, the more experienced Patriots took over and collected a 35-31 Division III victory.
“They played better than us in the second half,” Chargers coach Nick Russo said. “I don’t want to say we got comfortable, we were just tired in the second half. Our defense was on the field way too much, not that our offense did a bad job. The defense was winded at the end of the game. Tough to stop the run when you’re gassed like that.”
Pilgrim's running back combo of Marcus Pascual and Dan Halliwell battered the Charger defense, allowing the Patriots to overcome their lack of passing game and outscore Chariho 28-7 in a steady comeback that lasted the length of the final two quarters. Halliwell scored four times on the ground, including the game-winner with 2:39 to play in the fourth.
Chariho (3-3, 3-2 Division III) conceded a touchdown on the first Pilgrim drive of the evening, part of an even 7-7 start. Most of the first half, however, was marked by excellent pass defense from the Chargers — multiple opposing drives stalled due to incomplete passes.
The Patriots (4-0, 3-0) wisely forgot about the pass and began to pound the ball on the ground. Even with the clock working against them, the Patriots had enough time to put together four touchdown drives down the stretch. The only second-half Pilgrim drive that didn’t end in seven points was its final possession, in which they ran out the clock.
“Pilgrim is a good team, but so are we,” Russo said. “We played to our capabilities throughout the course of the game. I just think the way the game went in the second half, when we did have the ball, we scored rather quickly. You want to score but our defense was right back on the field. It put us in tough spots all night.”
The offense, indeed, either zoomed right into the end zone or went nowhere on Friday. Chariho's opening drive was a five-play, 52-yard affair that ended in a Myles Price rushing score. Collin Fitts was the force behind a one-play scoring drive in the second quarter, taking a screen pass from Zoot Boschwitz 64 yards to the end zone.
“We executed on a play-to-play basis to the best of our capabilities,” Russo said. “When you see the numbers [on our roster], Pilgrim dropping down from D-II, probably should still be there. I’m happy with the way we played, but it does hurt to lose.”
The Chargers looked poised to shock the D-III newcomer after a 17-0 second period. With the score tied at 7, Price was on the sideline, in search of a football. The Charger offense was in trouble, and Price, who serves as the team’s punter in addition to a number of other roles, wanted to be ready for a potential fourth down. But he wasn’t prepping to punt.
After a brief search, teammate Christian Manfred tossed Price a ball from a duffel bag, and the junior pantomimed throwing the ball behind his back like it was a basketball. The maneuver wasn’t for play; Price was practicing.
A down later, he was on the field on fourth down, and instead of punting, he repeated the fake pass again, and before the Patriots could figure the play out, he was 59 yards up the field, scoring a touchdown that ignited a 17-0 Charger run.
Price’s sideline scamper was repeated three minutes later by Fitts, who nearly retraced his teammate’s exact steps. The Chargers burst out to the tune of 17 points in the second quarter alone and a 24-7 halftime lead, but the distance wouldn’t be enough to keep the Patriots at bay.
“We’ve played well enough to win games, but we have just got to do better in key moments,” Russo said. “We have two games left in the regular season. We’ll just focus on our next game, take things week by week. Whatever happens, happens.”
The Chargers next host Middletown on Friday at 7 p.m.
