PAWTUCKET — A seesaw game swung Chariho High's way in the end, and the swing of Daniel O'Horo's leg was the difference.
O'Horo kicked a tiebreaking 19-yard field goal with 4 seconds left, and the Chargers, who had squandered a 14-point lead, held on for a 17-14 victory in a Division III-A football game Friday night at Max Read Field.
Chariho drove 70 yards in 1 minute, 41 seconds to the Tolman 2 — in seven efficient plays — to set up O'Horo.
The Chargers called timeout after a quarterback keeper by Konnor Perrin put the ball at the 2, leaving the kicker trying to tune out all his teammates' encouraging words in order to focus on his job.
"I've got to lock in. I mean, I want to hear silence," he said. "And then when I go on to that field, it's nothing but me and the uprights. I don't think about anything else — mind goes blank. Perfect hold [by Perrin], perfect snap [by Nathan Winthrop] leading up to a perfect kick, and there's the win."
Well, not quite.
Chariho (1-1, 1-0 Division III) still had to kick off to the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) and their dangerous skill-position players, including Maurice Hill, who rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown.
But the Chargers were up to the task, stopping Tolman after O'Horo's squib kick, and Chariho's celebration was on.
"It was an amazing game," said Perrin, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 105 yards and rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.
"I never had a doubt in Dan. He's an amazing kicker."
The victory was not only the first of the season for Chariho, but the first career varsity win for coach Bill Samiagio.
"It's great," he said. "A little different than last week (a 33-21 loss to Westerly). They're starting to believe in themselves."
The final drive was highlighted by consecutive pass completions from Perrin to Caleb Maggs across the middle that gained 13 and 35 yards, respectively. The drive was also aided by a 10-yard Tolman penalty that gave Chariho a first and goal at the 9.
On both his receptions, Maggs was able to get out of bounds to conserve time. He finished with three catches for 69 yards, rushed for 72 yards and score, and had a pass completion for 6 yards.
"We know how to get it down the field and we know we had to get it into our playmakers' hands," Perrin said.
The game-winning drive was made all the more dramatic by the fact that Chariho had lost a 14-0 lead it built through three quarters, the game's momentum evaporating with it.
After Maggs broke free along the Tolman sideline for 76-yard touchdown run and O'Horo's PAT gave the Chargers the 14-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the third period, the Tigers got the big play they'd been waiting for. Hill burst through the middle and tried to outrace the Chariho secondary to the end zone but was dragged down by James Azzinaro at the Chargers 13 after a 51-yard gain.
Three plays later, Hill scored from 5 yards out and quarterback Jayden Hall ran in the two-point conversion to make it 14-8 early in the fourth quarter. Hall was playing in place of starter Mariano Lopez, who injured his collar bone in the Tigers' loss to St. Raphael last week.
Chariho promptly turned it over on the ensuing possession, botching a pitch attempt.
Hill, an elusive stop-and-start runner with speed, rushed for 27 yards on the next play. Three snaps after that, Tolman was in the end zone again, Hall completing an 11-yard slant to Eric Brown to tie the game at 14 with 4:30 remaining.
Tolman, without a quality kicker, went for two again, but, this time, Hill was stopped short of the goal line by Chariho's Myles Price.
The two teams traded punts before Chariho would go on its game-winning march.
The story of the first half, meanwhile, was Chariho's 19-play drive that covered 78 yards and consumed more than 11 minutes — and kept Hill off the field. It was capped by Collin Fitts' 3-yard touchdown run with 4:05 left in the first half.
Fitts had the biggest play along the way, an impressive one-handed catch and run that went for 30 yards. Chariho had two third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion on the drive, and benefited from a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Azzinaro had an interception for Chariho, and Winthrop had two tackles for losses in the win.
The Chargers host Coventry next Saturday at 3 p.m.
"I think we have a lot to work on," Perrin said. "We kind of escaped with [this win]. But all in all, a win's a win and I can't wait to get back at it next week."
