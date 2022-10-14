LINCOLN — It was the homecoming football game at Lincoln High School on Friday night. It was Senior Night, too, with the Lions senior players, cheerleaders and their families being recognized in a pregame ceremony. There was a packed house and Lincoln's loud marching band to add to the festive atmosphere at Ferguson Field.
Chariho spoiled all of it.
Quarterback Konnor Perrin scored on Chariho's first possession of the game, Collin Fitts had two interceptions and a fumble recovery, Nathan Winthrop blocked a potential game-tying extra point and the Chargers hung on to shock previously unbeaten Lincoln, 7-6, in a Division III-A game.
"It feels amazing," said Fitts, a senior flanker/defensive back whose second interception came with under two minutes left and all but sealed the victory. "This is a big win for us."
Added Caleb Maggs, Chariho's other senior flanker/DB, "This was the best bounce-back game I think I've ever seen. Last week was rough."
Indeed it was. The Chargers (4-2, 4-1 Division III-A) were coming off a dismal performance in a 14-2 loss to Middletown, a game in which their offense was shut out.
But Friday, they got all they needed on their first drive — a 1-yard touchdown run by Perrin — and benefited from four turnovers by Lincoln, three in the first two quarters.
The Lions (5-1, 4-1), capitalizing on good field position, reached the Chariho 11-yard line twice in the first half. They also got to the Chariho 31 on their final possession before intermission.
They came away with nothing.
Pressure on Lions quarterback John Nicoll led to an interception by interior lineman Isaac Hague at the Chariho 9 for the Chargers' first takeaway. On the Lions' next drive to the 11, Nicoll was nearly sacked by Perrin before throwing a ball that Fitts picked off. And the Lions fumbled it away on their next possession, with Fitts recovering that.
"Unbelievable," Chargers coach Bill Samiagio said. "To have one of your down inside tackles pick a ball off, you have another pickoff and get a fumble? How big is that?"
Huge, as it turned out.
Because Lincoln marched right down the field on its first possession of the second half, led by its three-headed running attack of Ryan Plante, Christian Petrone and fullback Tyler Durang (game-high 70 yards on 13 carries). An 11-play, 72-yard drive ended with Plante scoring from 6 yards out with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter.
But the extra point wasn't automatic. After Chariho was flagged for a false start, moving Lincoln a little closer, Winthrop broke through to block the kick.
"I was always taught that special teams are an important part of the game," said Winthrop, a senior who lines up on the defensive front. "To have a team drive down the field and score — and to have us knowing that they scored on us — and putting on the best effort we can to block it, that kept it the game that it was."
Chariho followed by putting together its best drive since its first of the game. Facing a fourth and 1 at their 33, the Chargers picked up a key first down when Maggs went up the middle for 4 yards to keep the possession alive.
But the drive stalled three plays later at the Chariho 41, and a false-start penalty moved the Chargers back to the 36 before they punted with about seven minutes left in the game.
On what would be its final possession, Lincoln ran it six straight times to reach the Chariho 35 with a first down. Three minutes remained. The Lions were flagged for a false start, pushing them back to the 40. Perrin then harassed Nicoll into an incompletion.
On second and 15 from the 40, Petrone picked up 6 yards to the 34. Two minutes were left. On third and 9, Winthrop threw Petrone for a 3-yard loss, and, on fourth down, with Samiagio on the sideline yelling "this is the ballgame," Winthrop put heat on Nicoll leading to Fitts' crucial interception.
"I was manned on the tight end," Fitts said. "I felt him release outside so I just trailed right behind him the whole time. Defensive pressure, great pressure on the quarterback forced him to underthrow the ball, and I was in perfect position to make the play."
Perrin and the Chargers took over, and ran out the clock on four plays. Perrin killed the final seven seconds by scrambling out of trouble before throwing it out of bounds.
"We had a great week of preparation," Winthrop said. "I'm proud of everybody here. I'm proud to be a captain here. All the guys pitch in. They're teachable. They're coachable. We've got a great group."
The Chargers stopped Lincoln on a fourth and 3 at the Chariho 48 to set up Perrin's TD, going 52 yards on nine plays. Perrin had a key 15-yard completion to Maggs on a third-and-3 play and later hooked up with James Azzinaro on a 33-yard pass to the Lions 5. Perrin rebounded from a 5-for-20 effort in the Middletown loss to go 7 of 11 for 90 yards.
The Chargers, with one league loss, are tied atop Division III-A standings. They host the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op next Saturday at noon.
"These kids never stop," Samiagio said. "We talked about it, we said we've got to come together as one.
"It was two good football teams out here battling, and thank God we came out ahead. And this sets us up. ... Not looking ahead, but we've got a shot at the division title."
