WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High won a home playoff game on Friday evening, marking the first postseason victory for the football program since the Chargers won the Division II title in 2011.
Playing without a handful of key players due to COVID-19 protocols, third-seeded Chariho overcame yet another slow start to defeat No. 6 North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, 28-14, and advance to the Division III semifinals.
“It’s good to win in the playoffs,” coach Nicholas Russo said. “We ran into a problem this week with a COVID cancellation of practice. We were missing about 10 guys [for Friday's game]. It is what it is.
“They did such a great job. So many guys played both ways tonight. It wasn’t pretty at any point in the game, really, but we did a good job of grinding one out so we can move on.”
Even with the COVID absences, the Chargers (4-3) were able to spread the ball around within their dynamic offense. Collin Fitts, Myles Price and Mitchell Silva all scored on the ground, while Konnor Perrin was the recipient of Zoot Boschwitz’s sole touchdown pass.
The multi-faceted running attack bull-rushed the Northmen defense, spurring Chariho to score in quick fashion on most of its drives. The opening Charger drive went three plays for 47 yards and a touchdown, as the offense wasted no time in speeding down the field.
The team’s longest drive initially looked to be its shortest. Price took the second-half kick-off to the house, but an illegal blocking penalty brought the explosive play all the way back into Charger territory. That disappointing turn didn’t deter the Chargers, or Price. The running back uncorked runs of 21 and 20 yards before capping off the 10-play drive with a score from 4 yards out.
For the third consecutive game, the Chargers started the game in a 7-0 hole after their defense allowed a lengthy opening drive. After winning the coin toss, the Chargers actually deferred to the Northmen (0-5), making the porous defensive start all the more frustrating to Russo and his coaching staff.
“It would be frustrating for any coach,” Russo said. “That’s been a consistent pattern. We have to get smacked in the face and then we seem to respond. We kick the ball off, start the game with confidence in the defense. Their offense did a good job. Credit to them, but it’s also us not being ready to go at the start of the game. That’s a coaching problem.”
The good news for the Chargers is that they have indeed had a response ready to match their slow starts. They blew out Toll Gate last week after trailing 7-0, and built a big halftime lead over Pilgrim two weeks prior to that.
Those two teams just so happen to sit right below Chariho in the D-III bracket. Pilgrim took down Toll Gate in their playoff game, and the Patriots will be Chariho's next opponent as a result (date and time to be determined).
“No matter who we play, it’s going to be a tough game,” Russo said. “Moving on to the final four teams, all four teams are gonna be quality opponents. Whoever we play, we’ll be ready to go.”
A strong first-half effort wasn’t enough to beat the Patriots the first time around. The Chargers lost to Pilgrim, 35-31, on Oct. 15. Narragansett is the only team that have defeated the Patriots this season.
This is the second time a Russo-led Chariho team has made the playoffs, and the first time it's won a game there.
“This is my third year here,” he said. “My first year, we had a great year and made the playoffs. That was the first time that the school had made the playoffs since 2011. Since I’ve been here, we’ve tried to establish a good standard of performance and build a program from the foundation.
“That’s all about the players and a large commitment on their part. I can’t thank the players enough. If I’m out there blocking, we’re not gonna win too many games.”
