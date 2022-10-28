PROVIDENCE — Chariho High has made a habit out of playing — and winning — games this season that make the heart beat just a little too fast for comfort.
Thursday night was no different.
The Chargers got enough big plays on offense, the biggest being a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Konnor Perrin to wide receiver James Azzinaro, and three critical defensive stops to hold off Classical, 24-20, in a Division III-A football game at the Morro Athletic Complex.
The Chargers survived despite the Purple cutting a 14-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter and Classical standout running back Jordon Duke, a 6-2, 195-pound sophomore, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
"I hate these games," said Chariho coach Bill Samiagio, who in the late stages of the contest said he needed to make an appointment with his cardiologist. "[Classical's] been coming on all season. It being a short week didn't help."
There have been quite a few pulse-pounders for the Chargers (6-2, 6-1 Division III-A) this fall. Each of their last two wins have come by one point, including last Saturday's 14-13 victory over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, and two others have come by five points or fewer.
This one wasn't wrapped up until Max Marshall's interception with 1:39 left. Chariho took over at the Purple 35 and Perrin took three knees to run out the clock.
"This means a lot for us going into the playoffs," said flanker/defensive back Collin Fitts, who rushed for 96 yards, including a 31-yarder, and a touchdown on 17 carries and blocked an extra point. "It's a momentum boost."
The victory solidifies the Chargers' hold on the No. 2 seed in the D-III playoffs and gives them a shot at the top seed if Middletown (6-1, 5-1) loses on Friday to North Smithfield/MSC.
The Purple (3-5, 3-4) didn't make it easy. Quarterback Tyler Lee, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 136 yards, can throw it to any one of four dangerous receivers, and Duke, who's the brother of former Providence College basketball star David Duke, is a lot to handle.
As the lone setback in Classical's spread offense, he ran mostly up the middle through the Charger defense but also caught swing passes for big gains, finishing with four catches for 42 yards.
"That kid, he's unstoppable," said Marshall.
Fitts said the same thing: "It was frustrating. We couldn't stop him."
Chariho scored on the opening possession of the second half, driving 65 yards in nine plays. Fitts had a 28-yard run and Caleb Maggs, back after missing last week with an injury, made an acrobatic 21-yard catch to highlight the series. Fitts ran it in to give the Chargers a 21-7 lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
More important for Chariho, Duke was off the field.
"That's what I was hoping for," Samiagio said.
But Classical would score on its next two possessions — with a Dan O'Horo 28-yard field goal for Chariho in between — to cut the Charger lead to 24-20. Lee scored the Purple's first TD on a 16-yard run, and Duke scored the second on a 4-yard run with 11:10 left in the game.
Classical had all the momentum at that point, and after Chariho turned the ball over on downs at the Purple 21, the Chargers' lead appeared to be in jeopardy.
The Purple, helped by a pass-interference penalty, quickly reached the Chariho 31. But that's as far as they would get. On a fourth-and-3 play, Lee rolled right on a keeper and was met by Marshall before a host of Chargers tacklers stopped him short of the first down with a little more than three minutes to play.
Chariho squandered the ensuing possession, going three-and-out and punting, a 32-yarder by O'Horo to the Classical 20. Lee threw incomplete twice before Marshall's interception.
"Coach told me to stay in my zone and to cover the slants, and when [Lee] rolls out to pick someone up in the zone," Marshall said. "I saw the pass. I saw the QB's eyes go to him. I made the play."
"These guys rise to the occasion when it's crunch time," Samiagio said of his defense. "I don't know what it is. It's gotta be that Chariho theme: 'Guys, it's time to close it up.' And they do it."
In the first half, Chariho's Lucas Corah intercepted Lee in the end zone with 4.3 seconds left, protecting the Chargers' 14-7 lead.
"We made too many mistakes," Classical coach Kris McCall said. "You can't give up a [65]-yard pass play in a cover-two [defense].
McCall was referring to the Perrin-to-Azzinaro touchdown that gave Chariho the 14-7 lead. Azzinaro got behind the Classical defense — "I'm pretty fast," he said — and had to slow down a bit to catch Perrin's ball for the score.
Perrin said it was a play the Chargers ran last week, but on that occasion he didn't see an open Azzinaro and instead threw to Fitts.
"James gave me an earful right after the play," Perrin said. "He told me to 'look at me. I was wide open.' So we ran the same play today and it was wide open."
"I've been waiting all season for this," Azzinaro said of the play.
Perrin rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown — a 1-yard run to give Chariho a 6-0 lead in the first quarter — and went 4-of-9 passing for 87 yards and the Azzinaro TD. Myles Price added 51 yards on eight carries and had a two-point conversion run.
Chariho next awaits its playoff matchup.
"No one gave us a shot at the beginning of the season," Samiagio said. "'Oh, you're Chariho. You lost your quarterback. You lost your senior players.' Our guys just play and they play hard and play with heart."
