WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's football team has found success this season by producing big plays on offense and coming up with timely takeaways and key stops on defense.
But lurking in the background for the Chargers has been a lack of poise that would sometimes manifest itself in costly penalties and occasional internal spats.
Friday night, for the first half at least, the Chargers were the ones victimized by big plays and turnovers. But they responded by overcoming an 18-point deficit to take the lead before ultimately falling to Rogers, 26-22, in a Division III quarterfinal-round playoff game.
Chariho (6-3, No. 2 seed from Division III-A) scored all its points in the fourth quarter against the Vikings (6-4, No. 2 from III-B), and penalties would play a role in undoing what was a stirring comeback.
"The thing that hurt us this year came back to haunt us," Chargers coach Bill Samiagio said. "We just had too many penalties."
After Collin Fitts scored on a 7-yard run and Dan O'Horo's extra point gave Chariho a 22-18 lead with 4:01 left in the game, the Vikings took over at their 35.
Four plays later, on first and 10 at the Chariho 44, Rogers running back Travis Burroughs was tackled out of bounds. The Chargers were whistled for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. When the referee was finished marching off the penalty yardage, Rogers had the ball at the Chariho 19.
The Chargers forced the Vikings into a fourth and 1 at the 11 with 1:08 left, but couldn't hold. Dylan Walker gained 5 yards to the 6 to keep the drive alive, and on the next play, fullback Dayvon London ran it in to give Rogers the lead for good. Walker finished with 100 yards rushing on 17 carries.
"Terrible," said flanker/defensive back Caleb Maggs, who caught four passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. "It's just one of the worst losses I've ever had. I'm proud of this team, though. The first half wasn't pretty, but, as a senior, I couldn't ask for a better effort from my team. It may not have been what we wanted, but you know what? I'm proud of how we fought."
Chariho was put in a come-from-behind situation after two first-half interceptions led to two Rogers touchdowns, a Walker 36-yard run, and London's 7-yard run with 17 seconds left in the half that made it 12-0.
Chariho had its chances, but a snap over quarterback Konnor Perrin's head thwarted one drive and a fumble on 58-yard pass play ended another.
"We moved the ball in the first half," Samiagio said. "That was the best first half, without scoring, I think we've had all year. ... But we shot ourselves in the foot."
With 59 seconds left in the third quarter, Burroughs caught a 13-yard scoring pass from quarterback Franciso Aponte on a fourth-and-8 play from the Chariho 13. Rogers was up 18-0.
And that's when the Chargers came to life.
"We realized we had to step it up," said Fitts, a senior flanker/defensive back. "We knew we weren't playing to our potential. We went on a little run there and the momentum shifted to our side and we ran with it. We kept making plays. We played Chariho football. We did our thing."
Chariho went 63 yards in 10 plays for their first score, a 5-yard run by Perrin. O'Horo's extra point made it 18-7. A 29-yard pass from Perrin to Maggs on fourth and 17 highlighted the drive.
On Chariho's next possession, Perrin hooked up with Maggs again, this time on a 49-yard touchdown pass.
"I saw a hole in the D where there was nobody and I just sat in there and Konnor just hit me," Maggs said.
Myles Price' conversion run cut Rogers' lead to 18-15 with 6:57 left.
Chariho's momentum continued to snowball when, on Rogers' next play from scrimmage, Max Marshall caught a fumble in the air — the Chargers' first and only takeaway of the game — and returned it to the Rogers 19. Five plays later, Fitts was in the end zone, and another O'Horo extra point gave Chariho a 22-18 lead with 4:01 left.
Unfortunately, the dual penalties would then deflate the Chargers, and Rogers would score its go-ahead touchdown with 49 seconds remaining.
Chariho managed a first down with seven seconds left on a 2-yard catch by Price, but the fullback was injured on the play. After a delay of about 30 minutes — Price was taken off the field by ambulance to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, according to Samiagio — Perrin was tackled while scrambling out of the pocket to end the game.
The Chargers were visibly emotional after the loss, with many lingering on the field consoling each other, or in Perrin's case, cramped up. Perrin finished 9-of-22 passing for 208 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.
"We're just a team that fights to the very end," a teary-eyed Maggs said. "All season long, we haven't blown teams out of the water, but we're a team that will fight to the very last second."
"Never die. These kids don't die," Samiagio said. "They never give up and that's what I love about 'em. I told the team, I'll go to war with them any day. I'm just so proud of them, how they battle."
Chariho will play again next week against an opponent to be determined in a consolation game, Samiagio said.
