WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High football players and their coach know they have some things to clean up.
Chariho prevailed against North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, 14-13, on Saturday in a Division IV game. The Chargers, who are already guaranteed a home playoff game, according to coach Bill Samiagio, improved to 5-2, 5-1 in Division IV.
And NS/MSC dropped to 1-6, 1-5, but the Northmen could have easily handed the Chargers an unexpected loss.
It was not a vintage performance by the Chargers. They often became distracted by things they have no control over — calls or noncalls by officials. They also lost their focus at times when someone on their own team made a mistake.
"Sometimes we just get distracted as a team, I think by each other," said James Azzinaro, who had an interception and caught two passes for 12 yards. "We have one bad play and we start bickering. We can't have it. We are working on it each week and we are really getting better at it."
Quarterback Konnor Perrin said the team needs to pay attention to things under its control.
"I think our team is very passionate about the game and that reflects on the field," he said. "As a unit we just need to worry about what we can control, keep our heads down and make the next play."
Chariho led 6-0 at the half after Perrin completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Collin Fitts on second and goal from the 19.
NS/MSC managed just 13 yards in the first half and five of those came on the final play of the second quarter.
And when Perrin scored on a 3-yard run with 7:01 left in the third quarter, it appeared the Chargers were in command, leading 14-0 after a conversion run by Fitts.
But NS/MSC came to life on its next drive, moving 81 yards in 12 plays. The march consumed 10:11. Quarterback Cole Vowels was 5 for 7 in the drive, including a very well-thrown ball to Cole Skinner for a 38-yard gain. He hit Skinner in stride as he was well defended down the Chariho sideline.
Vowels capped the drive with a 2-yard run on fourth down with 9:42 left in the game. Vowels was 9 for 15 for 124 yards in the second half.
Chariho's next possession ended after just five plays, when Skinner intercepted a Chariho pass near midfield with 6:20 left in the game.
NS/MSC then went on another scoring drive, moving 59 yards in eight plays. Vowels connected with Aiden Lariviere for 33 yards along the way. Vowels scored on a 6-yard run with 2:17 remaining.
NS/MSC made the decision to go for the conversion and a win, and Vowels found a receiver open on the left side of the end zone. But the receiver failed to hold onto the ball. NS/MSC was called for a false start on the play, so the conversion would not have counted anyway. Chariho declined the penalty.
Still, the game was not over.
Chariho fumbled the ball away on its next possession at the NS/MSC 46.
NS/MSC took over, but the drive netted just 5 yards with three incompletions. Chariho's Max Marshall broke up the final pass attempt to preserve the win.
In the fourth quarter, Chariho gained just 16 yards before losing 10 on its final possession, intentionally losing ground to run out the clock.
Chariho struggled to run the ball at times, finishing with 115 yards on 35 carries.
"I think we just need to get on the same page. We can't have plays where our running backs are going where they are not supposed to be and our linemen are going where they are not supposed to be," Perrin said. "When we are on the same page, we are a dangerous football team."
Chariho had a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown by Fitts called back for a blindside block penalty early in the third quarter. Chariho also had three turnovers.
"We kept them in the ball game," Chariho coach Bill Samiagio said. "We had an opportunity a couple of times to do damage, but we had a turnover or a penalty that really hurt. We are making too many mistakes."
Chariho played the game without senior flanker/defensive back Caleb Maggs, who is expected to return next week.
Chariho lineman Norman Stanley sang the national anthem before the game.
Chariho will have the opportunity to get back on track when it closes out the Division IV regular season at Classical on Thursday at 6 p.m.
