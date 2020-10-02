MONTVILLE — Drew Champagne threw three touchdown passes as Stonington High defeated Montville, 28-22, in a 7 vs. 7 football game Friday night.
Champagne had TD passes of 20 yards to Dorian White, 8 yards to Justin Holland and 10 yards to Ryan Keilty.
Lucian Tedeschi caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Dorian White. Tedeschi and Holland also had two-point conversion receptions.
Stonington has won both its 7 vs. 7 games and next travels to New London for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
