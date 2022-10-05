Westerly High dropped two spots, while Chariho High moved up one slot in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media poll.
Westerly is ranked No. 15 after beating Shea, 47-7, on Friday. The Bulldogs were No. 13 last week. Chariho, which beat Toll Gate 41-0, is No. 17, moving up from No. 18.
Bishop Hendricken continues to top the poll after receiving all 10 first-place votes. The Hawks are followed by the remaining three Division I teams in the state: La Salle, North Kingstown and Central.
Cumberland is the highest-rated Division II school at No. 5.
Westerly hosts Central in a nonleague game on Friday at 7 p.m. The Chargers host Middletown at 7 p.m. in a Division III contest.
— Keith Kimberlin
