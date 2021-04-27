WESTERLY — Westerly High will travel to Pawtucket on Friday to face St. Raphael Academy in the Division II football semifinals.
The game will kick off at Max Read Field at 6 p.m.
St. Raphael, the No. 1 seed from Division II-A, comes into the game at 3-0. The Saints have outscored their opponents by a combined 109-13.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from II-B, is 2-1 and coming off a 35-7 loss to Barrington.
Barrington, the top seed from II-B, will host Tolman, the No. 2 seed from II-A, on Friday at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The title game is scheduled for Sunday, May 9, at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
