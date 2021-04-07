WESTERLY — Westerly High is tied for No. 18 in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll.
Westerly, which missed its first two games this season due to COVID-19 issues, was ranked 16th last week. The Bulldogs are tied with Cranston West for No. 18.
Bishop Hendricken tops the poll, while North Kingstown is No. 2. Hendricken, which beat North Kingstown last week, received four first-place votes. NK received the other first-place vote.
— Keith Kimberlin
