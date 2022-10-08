WESTERLY — After a 2-2 start, Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar sensed some internal doubt about his team's capability of qualifying for postseason play.
The Bulldogs struggled to win the physical battle at the line of scrimmage in their losses. Then Central, which had blasted three Division II football teams, came to Augeri Field on Friday night, bringing its Division I status with it.
Westerly responded by surprising the Division I Knights in dramatic fashion, 21-20, and erased any lack of confidence about its postseason potential in a game full of playoff atmosphere.
Down by a touchdown, quarterback Lance Williams completed a 35-yard pass to Drew Bozek to the 4 on fourth and 10 in the final two minutes. Williams capped the comeback with a 1-yard run with 25 seconds left, then broke a tackle to score the go-ahead two-point conversion on a rollout to give Westerly perhaps its best win in the two-year Dunbar era.
"I've been talking to the team about how good we can be," Dunbar said. "Beating a Division I team proves something to ourselves and is a turning point for us to turn this season around."
Westerly (3-2) trailed 20-13 at the half and never led until the final 25 seconds.
The Bulldogs made a bid to score midway through the fourth quarter but were thwarted at the Central 1 when Williams swept right and reached the ball toward the pylon but was ruled out of bounds.
The Bulldogs defense held, forcing Central (3-2) to use a quick kick — the Knights botched a punt snap that led to Westerly's first TD — out of its end zone on the ensuing drive. Westerly took over at its 44, but faced a desperate fourth and 18 at the Central 39.
Williams fired down the right sideline. Bozek tight-roped the sideline and caught the ball in heavy coverage, barely getting one foot down. A flag was thrown for pass interference, which would have only given Westerly 15 yards and not a first down, but officials ruled Bozek inbounds at the 4.
"Drew was getting held and hand-checked all night by their cornerback," Dunbar said. "He was complaining and I had to take him out and tell him not to let him put his hands on him. He came through with the biggest catch of his life."
Williams rushed up the middle for a 1-yard sneak with 25 seconds left to cut the Central lead to one point.
"I wasn't surprised coach called for two because he's a gutsy coach," Williams said.
Williams broke a tackle attempt at the knees and spun into the end zone. It was his second touchdown. Running back Zack Tuck (23 carries, 135 yards) had the other Westerly TD.
"I'm a little emotional right now," Williams said with tears of joy on his face. "This is the best moment of my football life, other than us winning a state championship coming up. The previous best moment was in peewee football, when we beat a New London team in the playoffs which beat us by 60 in the regular season. This win means a little more."
Central kept it interesting with a 30-yard pass on the final play. The Knights, known for running the ball, actually hurt Westerly in the air. Quarterback Avial Rodriguez was 6 for 6 in the first half for 123 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Zion Duarte and a 36-yard scoring pass to Saquan Hall with 36 seconds left in the half to make it 20-13.
Westerly's defense, led by linebacker Jimmy Powers, end Ben Gorman, tackle Mitch McLeod and Williams at safety, stiffened in the final two quarters, shutting out the Knights.
"I have full confidence in our defensive coordinator Ron Sposato to make adjustments," Dunbar said. "We contained their big-play ability running and didn't allow any big plays in the second half. It's a quality win."
