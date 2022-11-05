WESTERLY — Sometimes, the bigger they are, the harder they must fall.
Westerly High, facing a Cumberland football team that outweighed it by a substantial margin at nearly every position, scored on its first two possessions and made defensive plays throughout the game to emerge with a 20-7 win in a Division II quarterfinal game Friday night at Augeri Field.
Westerly (7-2) will take a six-game winning streak into next Friday's semifinal contest against St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket at 6 p.m. St. Ray's beat Shea, 14-6, in the quarterfinals Friday.
Cumberland (5-4) has several linemen that exceed 250 pounds. Linebacker Patrick Conserve Jr. is 6-3, 260. Running back Andrew Ray is 5-11, 190, and quarterback Evan Spencer is 5-11, 195. And those are just some examples of their size.
So, how did the Bulldogs overcome this disadvantage?
"They are a huge team and they are a good team. They are not just big, they are good athletes," Westerly quarterback Lance Williams said. "But we came into this game knowing our strengths over theirs. We are faster and we are better athletes and we used that to our advantage.
"At the end of the day, we just wanted it more and we put everything into it."
Two-way lineman Mitch McLeod, the Westerly player best equipped to match up with Cumberland's size, said the Bulldogs were ready for the challenge.
"We knew they were bigger, but not necessarily stronger, than us. We knew we had to outplay them and that's what we did," McLeod said.
Williams had another big game, completing 8 of 9 passes for 121 yards.
On Westerly's initial drive, Williams had a 38-yard run on an option play and completed passes to Luke Nelson (11 yards) and Eric Fusaro (14 yards). Fusaro finished with four catches for 29 yards.
Zack Tuck (19 carries, 87 yards) capped the nine-play march with a 3-yard scoring run.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from II-B, also scored on its second possession, moving 58 yards in five plays. The Bulldogs benefited from a 15-yard facemasking penalty against the Clippers on third down.
Williams also connected with Drew Bozek for a 39-yard passing play that carried to the Cumberland 6. Bozek went up between two defenders to somehow come down with the ball.
Tuck scored on a 4-yard sweep on the final play of the first quarter to give Westerly a 13-0 lead.
Cumberland, the third seed from II-A, responded on its next drive marching 80 yards in 10 plays, all on the ground. Ray had runs of 22 and 25 yards in the drive. Spencer capped it with a 1-yard run up the middle to make it 13-7 with 6:45 left in the half.
The Clippers put together another drive near the end of the half, reaching Westerly's 20, but it stalled with three incomplete passes.
Westerly scored on its first possession of the third quarter, moving 64 yards in six plays. Williams connected with Trey Rekstis on a 39-yard gain that put the ball at Cumberland's 14.
Williams said stretching the defense is important.
"Teams know we like to run the ball. When they start to key on the run and we can hurt them over the top like that, they are lost," Williams said. "It opens up the run and even the short passes."
Tuck went around left end on the next play to make it 20-7 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
Westerly had more success running the ball in the second half thanks to an adjustment it made to try to contain Conserve, who had a number of tackles in the first half.
"No matter where that kid was at, we were going to block him," Dunbar said. "We were not going to double team and leave him unblocked. We had to get a hat on him every single time.
"Our center and tackle did not have anyone on them heads up, so they were spying him. If he went inside, our center picked him up, and if he went outside our tackle picked him up. And that kind of picked up the running game."
Cumberland hurt itself with a holding penalty on its next possession that eventually resulted in a third and 34 that the Clippers could not convert.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Clippers reached Westerly's 11, but that drive stalled, too.
McLeod, Ben Gorman, Griffin Aldrich, Williams, Jimmy Powers, Andre Adams, Jacob Nieves and Michael Poole were among the many defenders making big plays for the Bulldogs.
Westerly sealed the win later in the fourth quarter, keeping the ball for almost five minutes. Tuck had 46 yards in the drive that produced three big first downs. Cumberland got the ball back with 3:08 left, down two scores.
"We are playing for each other and we are playing for the rest of the town of Westerly," Tuck said. "We made a promise that we are going to make it far this year and we are going to stick to it."
