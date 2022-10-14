CRANSTON — Westerly High scored six touchdowns in its 42-6 Division II-B football romp over Cranston East on Friday night.
But it was the defense that stole the show at Cranston Stadium. The Bulldogs limited a very potent Thuderbolts offense to just one touchdown, and that came on the final play of the game.
Cranston East (0-6, 0-4 Division II-B) has put up some points this season. The Thunderbolts lost to Barrington, 36-33, and led Woonsocket, 24-6, before losing 34-24.
But Westerly limited East to just 46 yards in the first half while building a 21-0 lead.
"For us, it's just assignment football. Everyone has a job on defense and everyone just executed how we needed to execute and did what we were supposed to do," senior linebacker Jimmy Powers said. "We wanted to stop their quick game and keep that quarterback out of rhythm. He's an athlete and can put the ball on a dime when he needs to."
Cranston East quarterback Da'Qwon Foster did demonstrate a strong, accurate arm. But Westerly did a good job of pressuring him. Foster's receivers also had several drops.
"Our defense is very multiple. We can kind of transform off the teams that we are playing," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "I think we have some pretty complex pass coverages. They are a team that can throw the ball. Our secondary really stepped up today.
"We got great pressure from the guys up front, and Eric Fusaro played his best game on the defensive side of the ball."
Indeed, he did.
Fusaro had an interception near the Westerly goal line late in the first half on an overthrown pass. East had fourth and 15 at the Westerly 24 when the turnover occurred.
Fusaro's second interception came in the third quarter when he got a good break on a ball and took it away from a Cranston East receiver at the last second.
"I was just looking at the quarterback's eyes and he stared down No. 2. I just broke on the ball and caught it," Fusaro said. "I was a little bit late and almost dropped it. [Defensive coordinator] Ronnie [Fusaro] and the coaches just put in a scheme and we executed it."
Westerly defensive tackle Jacob Nieves recovered a fumble and fellow lineman Andre Adams had a sack.
"Players have been stepping up for us," Powers said. "Nieves is an undersized defensive lineman, but no one can stop him."
Westerly started the game with a bang when Christian Dejour returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score. Dejour caught the bouncing kickoff on the run and blazed through the coverage for the touchdown.
Westerly added another touchdown on its first possession of the game, moving 71 yards on just three plays. Quarterback Lance Williams connected with Luke Nelson on a 48-yard completion on the second play of the possession.
The play carried to the East 6-yard line, and Zack Tuck (12 carries, 71 yards) scored on the next play to make it 14-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter.
Westerly scored its third touchdown later in the second quarter when Williams found Fusaro open for a 46-yard scoring play.
Williams used his quickness to somehow elude a strong Cranston East rush. He rolled toward the Cranston East sideline and found Fusaro open inside the 5. It was likely the play of the game.
"We've been working on the scramble drill so I just came back to the ball a little bit. Personally, I didn't think I was in, but they said I scored," Fusaro said.
The touchdown came with 4:15 left in the half, and Drew Pietraszka's extra point made it 21-0.
Nieves had his fumble recovery on East's second play of the second half. Tuck scored from 24 yards out on the next play to make it 28-0.
The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 35-0 on a 12-yard run by Williams with 2:58 left in the third quarter.
Terrell Hill closed out the scoring with a 6-yard run with 5:43 left in the game. Hill, who rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries, demonstrated some quickness and cutting ability on several of his runs.
Williams finished 4 for 7 for 121 yards and rushed for 68 yards on nine carries. Nelson caught three passes for 75 yards. The Bulldogs did not attempt a pass in the second half and the fourth quarter was played with running time.
Westerly did lose two-way lineman Brian Allen to an injury in the first half. Dunbar did not know the seriousness of the injury.
Westerly (4-2, 2-2 Division II-B) has won three straight and next travels to Woonsocket on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
"We have kids playing in the right spots. We were trying to figure out things early in the season and now kids are stepping up and making plays," Dunbar said.
