WESTERLY — Westerly High moved up two spots in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media Football Poll.
The Bulldogs (1-0) are No. 16. Last week, Westerly was tied for No. 18.
Bishop Hendricken received all six first-place votes and remained at No. 1. La Salle is No. 2 and North Kingstown No. 3. St. Raphael Academy is the highest-ranked Division II team at No. 9.
Westerly next hosts Mt. Hope on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
