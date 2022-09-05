WESTERLY — Westerly High returns a pair of first-team All-Staters and an experienced and talented quarterback as it hopes to compete for a championship in a beefed-up Division II this season.
The RIIL realigned the sport this year, leaving only four teams in Division I. A number of schools that previously played in Division I dropped to Division II, raising the quality of competition in the league.
"I think it's going to be tough," Bulldogs coach Stanley Dunbar said. "There are not going to be any easy games. It will be a tough, competitive division based on the names we are seeing. We are going to take it one week at a time and we believe we are one of the better teams in the division, and we expect to compete for a championship."
Westerly returns running back Zack Tuck and tackle Mitch McLeod. The seniors were first-team All-State selections last fall.
Tuck rushed for 1,774 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Bulldogs finished 8-3, including a loss in the D-II semifinals.
Tuck, the MVP of the Thanksgiving Day win against Stonington after rushing for 241 yards, averaged 8.1 yards per carry and 161.2 yards per game. Tuck had four games with 200 or more yards.
Tuck has good strength and speed and is able to break tackles.
McLeod (6-1, 240), a two-way lineman, made All-State on the offensive side and was a big reason Tuck put up those numbers.
Lance Williams returns at quarterback after passing for 1,361 yards and 14 TDs with only five interceptions last season. He completed 55.5% of his attempts and possesses the ability to sometimes make something out of nothing.
But the Bulldogs also have question marks on offense. Big-play threat Luke Marley, who caught 38 passes for 806 yards and averaged 21.2 yards per reception, graduated.
"We lost an explosive part of our passing attack. I don't know that we have that in our passing attack yet," Dunbar said. "We may rely on a lot of short, quick and intermediate passes. Lance may be counted on to carry more of the load running the football."
Joining McLeod on the line with be center Zach Morin, a four-year starter, guards Rico Sposato and Andre Adams, and tackle Brian Allen. Jimmy Powers, who had shoulder surgery in the offseason, and Michael Poole will play tight end.
Matt Garafola, who would have been a two-way starting lineman, is out for the "immediate future" due to an injury, Dunbar said.
Ben Gorman, John Sullivan and Luke Nelson will play wide receiver. Along with Tuck, Terrell Hill will also get carries out of the backfield.
"We don't have the experience in the offensive line," Dunbar said. "They have the ability. They have to learn and get better each week."
Allen and McLeod will play defensive tackle. Poole, a standout pitcher on the championship baseball team last spring, and Adams will play at defensive end. The linebackers are Griffin Aldrich and Powers.
"Powers is going to have to be the quarterback of the defense and help our guys get lined up," Dunbar said. "He has to gain confidence that his shoulder is fine and be vocal."
Gorman, who made a number of big plays on defense for the Bulldogs last season as a sophomore, including a pair of interceptions, will play an outside linebacker spot.
"We are looking for him to make even more plays and be better. He is a future Division I football player and we want him to play that way," Dunbar said.
Trey Rekstis and Sullivan are the safeties. Williams and Hill are the cornerbacks.
Westerly lost a number of defensive backs to graduation, but Dunbar is confident in the group and does not hesitate to put Williams, his quarterback, in the secondary.
"They have shown to be a strong group. Lance would have started last year, we just didn't need him," Dunbar said. "He's an athlete. I think we have depth on the defensive line and the secondary. The linebacker depth is not where we want it to be. Our philosophy is to put the best kids on the field."
Andrew Pietraszka will be the placekicker, and Dunbar said he is capable of making field goals. Tyler Rafferty is the punter.
The captains are Williams, Sullivan, Powers, Power, Tuck and McLeod.
Westerly travels to Chariho on Friday for a nonleague game at 7 p.m. and opens league play on Sept. 16 at Portsmouth.
