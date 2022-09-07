WESTERLY — Westerly High is ranked No. 8 in the Rhode Island sports media preseason football poll, released Wednesday.
The Bulldogs received 131 points, just one point behind No. 7 Portsmouth. Westerly travels to Portsmouth on Sept. 16.
Defending state champion Bishop Hendricken received eight first-place votes and was ranked No. 1. La Salle received one first-place vote and was No. 2 followed by Central, which received two first-place votes.
Chariho, which hosts Westerly on Friday in a nonleague game, received votes, but not enough for the top 20.
— Keith Kimberlin
