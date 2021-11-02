WESTERLY — Westerly High is ranked ninth in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll, which was released Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs' ranking, up a spot from last week's poll, comes on the heels of their 55-7 win over West Warwick last Friday.
Division I Bishop Hendricken continues to top the poll, collecting nine first-place votes. La Salle is No. 2 and St. Raphael Academy, the highest-ranked Division II team, is third. The Saints received one first-place vote.
Westerly (6-2 overall) visits Barrington for a Division II quarterfinal-round game against the Eagles (6-2) on Friday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
