WOONOSOCKET — Westerly High's football team is methodically going about silencing its perceived critics week by week.
Saturday, the Bulldogs put their stamp on another signature win, routing Woonsocket, 31-0, in a Division II-B football game at Barry Field. It was their fourth consecutive victory after an 0-2 start in league play.
Plenty went right for the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2 Division II-A) against the Villa Novans (4-3, 3-2), on both sides of the ball.
Terrell Hill returned the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown — the second week in a row Westerly's opened the game in that fashion — the offense, behind senior quarterback Lance Williams and senior running back Zack Tuck, made the plays it needed to make, and the defense stopped Woonsocket four times in the red zone, three times in the first half.
"This is a statement win, to be honest," said Williams, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 81 yards. "We started the season 0-2 in the division. Now we beat a team that's ranked high in the division like this one. It's a big boost going forward."
Hill gave Westerly a boost in momentum quickly, making a Woonsocket player miss on the kickoff, getting a block and racing down the Villa Novans sideline for the opening touchdown.
"I ran up and got the ball, Griffin Aldrich gave me a hole and I took it to the house," he said.
After that, it was a first half marked by Westerly's ability to keep Woonsocket — and the dangerous quarterback-tight end combination of Daunte Melton and Jamaury Barr — out of the end zone.
On consecutive possessions, Novans drives ended at the Bulldogs 9, 4 and 20.
Mitch McLeod had a key tackle for a loss on the first drive, throwing running back Jonathan Peguero for a 1-yard loss on third and 4.
After Andrew Pietraszka's 29-yard field goal gave Westerly a 10-0 lead, Eric Fusaro ended Woonsocket's next possession, sacking Melton on a second and goal from the 4. Fusaro was putting pressure on Melton when the quarterback appeared to want to throw the ball, thought better of it, then dropped it.
"I had a blitz on and I just went," Fusaro, a junior defensive back, said. "It just slipped out of his hands. I was gonna try to pick it up and run, but it bounced away so I had to jump on it."
On the Novans' final drive of the half, Melton threw incomplete in the end zone on fourth and 3 from the Bulldogs 20, with Hill defending on the pass.
"That was huge," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said of the defensive stands. "Our kids really buckled down. Do or die. They know that this game was huge for us. ... They approached it as if it was a playoff game and then came out and made that type of effort."
"It's just a bend-but-don't-break mentality," Fusaro said. "We tried to tighten up when they got down there."
Woonsocket opened the second half with the ball — and a chance to get back in the game. But on its first play, Melton's pitch was flubbed and Ben Gorman recovered the fumble for the Bulldogs at the Novans 24.
Four plays later, Tuck scored the first of his two touchdowns from 5 yards out. Pietraszka's extra point made it 17-0. Tuck would finish with 66 yards on 15 carries.
"I'm running behind a brick wall and our defense is a brick wall," he said. "You can't really get through it, or if you do, we have a bunch of mean linebackers that are waiting for you."
Woonsocket had good field position to start its next possession, at the Westerly 49, but the Bulldogs defense again rose to the occasion, forcing a punt. Gorman blocked a pass on the series and McLeod stuffed a run for no gain.
Westerly took over at its 24, and promptly went 76 yards in five plays, scoring on Williams' 40-yard hookup with Trey Rekstis to make it 24-0 late in the third quarter.
"It was one-on-one, my guy versus their guy. I trust my guy a little more," said Williams, who also had an 11-yard completion to Luke Nelson on the drive.
It was a back-breaking TD for the Novans, who didn't threaten again until reaching the red zone with under four minutes left in the game. And again, they didn't score, Fusaro breaking up a pass in the end zone.
Melton completed 14 of 25 passes for 165 yards. Barr had eight catches for 106 yards, the longest going for 34 yards on Woonsocket's first play from scrimmage, and its biggest play of the day.
Dunbar said the Bulldogs were "humbled" after their 0-2 start in Division II, and that he and his coaches went back to the drawing board. They haven't lost since.
"We've had a couple statement games the last four weeks," he said. "I think after we lost those two in September, there was a lot of doubt. But we've been rolling. We're playing our best football in late October, so I definitely think it was a statement. It lets everybody in Division II know we're for real."
Said Fusaro, "We control our own destiny. We win next week, we might have a home playoff game, so that's fun."
Westerly, which is tied for second in the division, next hosts South Kingstown (4-2, 3-2) in its regular-season finale on Friday at 7 p.m.
