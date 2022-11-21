WESTERLY — Westerly High will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss in the Division II semifinals when it steps onto Stonington's Donald Palmer Field for Thursday's annual Thanksgiving Day football game.
Kickoff is at 10 a.m. Westerly is seeking its fifth straight win against the Bears.
Westerly (7-3) is coming off 19-7 road loss to St. Raphael Academy on Nov. 11. The Bulldogs led the game, 7-6, with five minutes remaining, but a Westerly fumble deep in St. Ray's territory proved costly as the Saints scored the game's final 13 points for the win.
St. Ray's beat Portsmouth, 7-3, on Saturday to win the Di-II Super Bowl.
"Obviously, when you get that close and lose, that's definitely tough," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "After starting the season 0-2, I don't think anybody, other than us, really anticipated that we would be there. For us to make the semis and go toe-to-toe with St. Ray's says a lot about the season we had.
"The guys were disappointed, but they understand we've had a successful season and they want to end it with a win on Thanksgiving."
Stonington comes into the game with a 2-7 record, but the Bears turned in a credible first-quarter performance against a powerful Killingly team on Nov. 10, only trailing 16-13. But Killingly (8-1) went on to a 65-19 victory.
Dunbar said the Bulldogs have to be aware of Stonington quarterback Jayden Carter.
Carter has passed for 1,447 yards, completing 51.4% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The sophomore has attempted 222 passes, almost double the amount of Westerly quarterback Lance Williams (118).
Carter has a strong and accurate arm.
"They throw the ball a lot. They like to throw flare screens to No. 24 [Will French], and No. 1 [Cole Phelan] looks like a deep threat," Dunbar said. "They like to throw underneath to No. 4 [Josiah Blackman] and No. 8 [Jack Scahill]."
Phelan has 28 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 19.9 yards per reception. Scahill has 26 receptions for 267 yards and three TDs. Blackman has 12 catches for 112 yards.
French has caught 20 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. He also leads the team in rushing with 480 yards, averaging 5.9 per carry. French is also elusive on kick returns.
Dunbar said the Bulldogs will have to make things uncomfortable for Carter.
"I think our front four has to create pressure, which I think they will be able to do," Dunbar said. "When the ball is in the air, we have to make plays and tackle in space."
Defensive end Ben Gorman, tackles Jacob Nieves and Mitch McLeod have played well on defense. Linebackers Jimmy Powers and Griffin Aldrich have played key roles for the Bulldogs.
Westerly struggled on defense the first two games of the season in losses against Portsmouth and Barrington with poor tackling.
The Bulldogs hardly looked like they belonged in the newly realigned Division II.
Westerly had six players who had limited or no varsity experience. As the season progressed, the defense made tremendous strides.
"We had a lot of first-year starters out there. By the end of the season they had gained experience and more reps in practice," Dunbar said. "Moving Ben Gorman to defensive end was good for him.
"I thought the defense played great. We're not the biggest, but we are fast and aggressive and we can tackle in space. Some games the defense carried us."
Dunbar said the Bulldogs have to be aware of Stonington noseguard Julian Keena.
"He is a guy that we have to know where he is all the time," Dunbar said. "They also have some athletes on the perimeter."
Stonington, which was smaller in the lines on both sides of the ball than most of its opponents, has struggled to stop the run. Opponents are averaging 268.9 yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry.
Westerly's Zack Tuck, who rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns last season in Westerly's Thanksgiving win, has rushed for 1,008 yard this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
"We are a run-first football team," Dunbar said. "Having a guy like Zack Tuck in the backfield is always a positive. Being able to establish the run is important. We are not as explosive as we were last year. We are an offense that can sustain long drives and keep the defense on the field for a long time."
Williams has passed for 968 yards, completing 54.2% of his passes, and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. He has rushed for 496 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stonington continues to lead the series, 74-70 with 17 ties. The series first started on Oct. 26, 1911, a 15-0 win for the Bulldogs.
The first Thanksgiving game was played in 1913, a 0-0 tie. The two teams played each other the following Thanksgiving in 1914, but did not play again on Turkey Day until 1922. Westerly leads the games played on Thanksgiving Day, 49-44-9.
The two schools have played a game scheduled for Thanksgiving every year since 1922, except for a few occasions when the game has been forced to another day due to inclement weather.
Westerly and Stonington also played on Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day, for many years. That tradition stopped in 1965.
