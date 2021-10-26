WESTERLY — Westerly High moved up three spots in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are now No. 10 after a 28-0 win over Barrington on Friday. The Eagles dropped three spots to No. 13.
Division I Bishop Hendricken continues to lead the poll with eight first-place votes. La Salle is No. 2. St. Raphael Academy is the highest-ranked Division II team at No. 3. The Saints received two first-place votes.
Westerly closes the regular season on Friday, hosting West Warwick at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
