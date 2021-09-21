WESTERLY — Westerly High remained at No. 11 in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll.
The Bulldogs finished with 88 points from the 12 voters in the poll.
Westerly is coming off a 28-7 loss to unbeaten St. Raphael Academy, which is ranked third. The Saints are the highest-ranked Division II team.
Division I schools Bishop Hendricken and La Salle Academy hold down the top two spots.
— Keith Kimberlin
