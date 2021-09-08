WESTERLY — Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar has an ambitious goal for his team this season.
Dunbar, who coached his first season at Westerly in a COVID-shortened campaign in the spring, expects the Bulldogs to contend for the Division II title. Westerly last played in a Super Bowl in 2002, losing to West Warwick, 9-7. The last title game win was in 2001, 33-20, against the same Wizards.
Westerly returns many players from the spring group that finished 2-2 with losses coming against Division II champion Barrington and runner-up St. Raphael Academy.
But the Bulldogs have just 43 players on their roster and 18 of them are sophomores and freshmen. Depth could be an issue.
"I think a big challenge for us is staying healthy," Dunbar said. "When you don't have a lot of numbers, you have to keep your guys fresh and healthy.
"We also have versatile athletes. We can move guys around if someone gets hurt. I think a lot of teams in the state are going through the same issues. Numbers around the state are low from what I've heard."
Westerly was dominated at the line of scrimmage in its spring losses. Dunbar attributed part of that to the quality of the opponents.
The Bulldogs were also installing a different offense after running the single wing under former coach Duane Maranda. The new spread offense is vastly different from the single wing and such changes often take time to fully implement.
"It was a brand-new scheme and we only played four games. For our kids to learn a new system in a shortened spring season was tough. I think if we had played a full schedule, we would have improved," Dunbar said. "But the opportunity in the spring is now paying dividends. The kids know the system."
Marcus Chim will play center. Xavier Webster and Chad Mayne are the guards. Mitch McLeod and Zach Morin are the tackles. Greg Gorman will line up at tight end. Chim, Webster and Mayne are seniors. McLeod and Morin are juniors.
Luke Marley, Jack Morrone, Marcus Haik and Ben Gorman are wide receivers. Gorman can also play tight end.
Marley, Morrone and Haik are seniors. Gorman is a sophomore. Junior Lance Williams, who possesses good quickness and toughness, returns at quarterback.
Junior Jimmy Powers is the fullback. Junior Zack Tuck and senior Drew Mason are the running backs.
"I think we want to be able to run the football," Dunbar said. "We want to establish the line of scrimmage. We have a veteran offensive line, we have good backs and our quarterback is a threat in the running game."
Defensively, it's almost all the same faces.
McLeod and Morin are the defensive tackles. Greg Gorman, a senior who committed to play baseball at Bryant University as a sophomore, and Webster are the ends. Ben Gorman will play the wolf position, a hybrid between outside linebacker and strong safety.
Mason and Powers are the linebackers.
Haik and Marley will play safety. Morrone and senior Joe Gervasini are the cornerbacks.
Greg Gorman, Gervasini and Webster will serve as captains.
"I think defensively we have a lot of athletes," Dunbar said. "We are not huge, but we have guys on the back end that can make plays on the ball. I expect us to be tough on defense."
Westerly also has a potential weapon in senior kicker Chad Mayne. He kicked a 37-yard field goal in a win over Mt. Hope in the spring and is consistent on extra points.
"He has a shot to be one of the best kickers in the league," Dunbar said. "He puts in a lot of time in the offseason working on his own."
Greg Gorman will do the punting.
Dunbar expects St. Ray's to be the toughest challenge in Division II-B. The Saints return most of last season's division runner-up team.
Westerly opens the season Friday, hosting Chariho in a nonleague contest at Augeri Field at 7 p.m.
