WESTERLY — Westerly High dropped three spots in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll after a loss to Classical.
The Bulldogs and Woonsocket are tied for 13th in the poll, which was released Tuesday. Westerly lost to Classical, 27-20, last Saturday. The Purple, 17th last week, moved up to No. 11.
Bishop Hendricken remains atop the poll, receiving eight of the 10 first-place votes. La Salle is No. 2. Division II St. Raphael Academy, which received two first-place votes, is third. North Kingstown and Central rounded out the top five.
Chariho received some votes, but not enough to make the top 20.
Westerly next hosts No. 10 Barrington on Friday at 7 p.m. Chariho hosts Middletown on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
