WESTERLY — Westerly dropped two spots in the weekly Rhode Island Sports Media football poll released on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are No. 12. Division I Bishop Hendricken continues to lead the poll, receiving nine of 10 first-place votes. Division II St. Raphael, which is No. 3, received the other first-place vote.
Division I La Salle Academy is No. 2.
Westerly hosts Tolman on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
