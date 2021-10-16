PROVIDENCE — For a minute or two, it appeared Westerly High's Zack Tuck had scored a dramatic touchdown late in the fourth quarter to force overtime with Classical on Saturday.
But Classical's talented Marquis Buchanan had other ideas.
The speedy senior dashed down the Purple's sideline for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff with just 3:03 remaining, lifting his team to a 27-20 win over the Bulldogs in their Division II football clash.
The wide receiver/defensive back took the ball on a reverse on the kickoff and went nearly untouched down the sideline.
"He's a Division I football player. He has offers from URI and Sacred Heart, and I've heard he's getting looked at by bigger Division I schools," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "He took off. Arguably, the best player on the field made a play when his team needed it. He was tough on both sides of the ball. He is one of the best players in the state."
Tuck's run came with 3:16 left. He went around right end, broke a tackle or two and sailed down the Westerly sideline to tie the game at 20.
But Classical (4-1, Division 4-1 II-B) blocked the extra point, leaving the game tied at 20 and setting up Buchanan's dramatic return.
Buchanan was called for taunting on the score, and it appeared Westerly might get decent field position when Classical kicked off from its own 25 after the penalty was assessed.
But on the kick return, Westerly (4-2, 3-2) was flagged for an illegal block. The Westerly sideline assumed the flag was for a facemask penalty on Classical. But when the official began marching off yards against Westerly, several coaches came onto the field to strongly protest the ruling.
The Bulldogs were then called for unsportsmanlike conduct. When the two penalties were assessed, Westerly ended up with the ball at its own 13 with 3:03 remaining.
Four plays later, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs, and Classical ran out the clock for the victory.
Westerly starting quarterback Lance Williams left the game with 6:03 remaining in the third quarter after suffering in injury. He did not return.
Drew Mason stepped in and performed admirably. Mason directed the Bulldogs to the Classical 8 on the first possession of the fourth quarter. But on first and goal from that spot, the Bulldogs lost 9 yards on a fumble they recovered.
The drive stalled, and Chad Mayne's 22-yard field goal was blocked with 5:31 left in the game, leaving the Bulldogs trailing 20-14. Ben Gorman made a touchdown-saving tackle on a Classical player who came up with the blocked field goal.
Williams' absence allowed the Classical defense to crowd the line of scrimmage as the Bulldogs were less of a threat to throw the ball.
"Drew Mason stepped up and did a good job," Dunbar said. "But taking Lance out of the equation changes things. I went off script and did what I thought would work. It was a good football game."
Classical led 20-14 at the half, scoring on three of its first four possessions. Quarterback Jalen Dennis was 12 for 17 for 162 yards in the first half, with touchdown passes to Elijah Nyahkoon (13 yards), Diadje Smart (30 yards) and Edwin Domenech (12 yards).
In the second half, Westerly limited Classical's offense to two first downs — one on a pass interference call and the other in the final minute — and no scores.
Greg Gorman and Xavier Webster combined for a sack, and Westerly had a lot more pressure on Dennis.
"The game plan coming in was to pressure them with our front six. But we weren't able to get after him [Dennis] with the front six so we ended up sending extra guys," Dunbar said. "That was the adjustment."
Westerly scored on two of its first three possessions of the game — a 3-yard TD run by Mason and a 22-yard pass from Williams to Luke Marley. Mayne's extra point after the second score gave Westerly a 14-13 lead with 9:07 left in the half.
Westerly threatened to score late in the first half, moving 61 yards in eight plays to Classical's 7. Williams completed six straight passes in that drive. But the march stalled.
Westerly's Mayne kicked a 23-yard field goal with 19.7 seconds left that would have left the Bulldogs trailing 20-17, but Classical was called for offside on the kick.
Westerly accepted the penalty, taking the points off the scoreboard. With the ball at the 3-yard line, Classical was called for offside again, moving the ball just inside the 2.
But Classical stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down to end the threat, and the Purple led 20-14 at the half.
"We were trying to get points," Dunbar said of the decision to go for the touchdown.
The decision became a moot point after Buchanan's kickoff return, but it looked pretty significant when the score was tied at 20 after Tuck's TD run.
Westerly returns home on Friday to host Barrington at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.