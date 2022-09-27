WESTERLY — Westerly High dropped three spots and Chariho High cracked the top 20 in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll released Tuesday.
Westerly, which lost to No. 11 Barrington, 33-21, is now No. 13.
Chariho, which beat Coventry, 25-20, on the final play of the game after a lateral on a punt return, is No. 18.
Bishop Hendricken continues to lead the poll, receiving all 10 first-place votes. La Salle Academy is second; Central is third.
Westerly and Chariho are both on the road Friday. Westerly faces Shea in Pawtucket at 6 p.m. Chariho plays Toll Gate at Warwick Vets Middle at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
