WESTERLY — Westerly High dropped three spots in the latest Rhode Island sports media poll after last week's loss to Portsmouth.
Portsmouth moved up four spots to No. 7 in the poll, which was released Wednesday. Bishop Hendricken continues to top the poll after receiving all 12 first-place votes. La Salle Academy is second, Central was third.
Chariho did receive some votes in the poll but not enough to make the top 20.
Westerly hosts No. 13 Barrington on Friday at 7 p.m. Chariho hosts No. 15 Coventry on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.