WESTERLY — Westerly High turned out the lights Friday night at Augeri Field as part of its pregame entrance before a Senior Night crowd.
Then the Bulldogs turned out the lights on South Kingstown.
Westerly steamrolled the Rebels, 42-12, to secure a home game in the Division II football playoffs. Westerly will host Cumberland on Friday at 7 p.m. The loss knocked the Rebels out of the running for a postseason berth.
It was a dominating performance — the Bulldogs jumped on the Rebels for 21 points in the first 7:50 of the game. South managed just 14 yards with no first downs in the first half.
Westerly (6-2, 4-2 Division II) led 35-0 at the half. The Bulldogs have won five straight.
"It was huge, and that is something we preached," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said of the quick start. "We thought we were the better football team, but if we let SK hang around for a little bit, it could have been tougher to stop them.
"We were preaching to start fast, and the kids came out there making those plays on special teams. It was huge for us."
The preaching was certainly well received by the congregation.
For the third straight game, Westerly returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Sophomore Terrell Hill fielded the kick at the 7-yard line and found his way through a number of South Kingstown players before sprinting down the SK sideline to make it 7-0 just 16 seconds in the game.
Augeri Field was roaring.
Hill had opened the Woonsocket game last week with a kickoff return for a score.
"They just opened a hole and I took it home," Hill said. "It was beautiful. We set up all week for an onside kick, but they kicked it deep."
On South Kingstown's next possession, Drew Bozek blocked a punt, picked up the ball and returned it 12 yards for the score. The Bulldogs were up 14-0 just 2:30 into the game and the offense had yet to touch the field.
"I don't know if it was on the long snapper or the punter. I know I'm fast, but I didn't think I was that fast because I came in pretty quick," Bozek said. "I looked around, saw the ball and said, 'I have to go and get it.'"
South Kingstown (4-4, 3-3) fumbled the ball away on its next possession and defensive tackle Jacob Nieves recovered at the Rebels 41-yard line.
Eight plays later, the Bulldogs were in the end zone — quarterback Lance Williams (5 for 10, 141 yards, two TDs) rolled to his right and found Bozek open at the goal line for an 18-yard scoring play with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Drew Pietraszka's extra point made it 21-0.
Williams kept the ball low and Bozek was able to go down and get it.
"I knew I had to make a play on the ball. I just started to slide and was able to come up with the catch," Bozek said.
Westerly added another touchdown on its first series of the second quarter, moving 61 yards in six plays. Zack Tuck bulled his way into the end zone from the 1 to make it 28-0 with 7:13 left in the half.
Williams rolled to his left and found Griffin Aldrich streaking across the field for a 42-yard gain during the drive.
On South Kingstown's next possession, Bozek blocked another punt that the Bulldogs recovered at the Rebels' 39.
On the first play after the turnover, Williams found Luke Nelson wide open in the middle of the field. Nelson was able to elude a number of South Kingstown players to make his way in the end zone for a 35-0 lead with 5:43 left in the first half.
It was Williams' eighth touchdown pass of the season.
Tuck (18 carries, 85 yards) scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter to close out the Westerly scoring. Tuck has 11 rushing TDs this season.
As impressive as the offense and special teams played, it was the defense that dominated for Westerly in the first half.
Defensive end Ben Gorman, linebackers Jimmy Powers and Aldrich and Nieves were among the many making plays.
A month ago, Barrington ran over the Bulldogs at Augeri Field, 33-20, after building a 33-6 lead. That game now seems like a distant memory.
"We have improved a tremendous amount. Our mentality has been completely different. We just picked it up in practice," Gorman said. "We started to get more aggressive and have more competition in practice.
"The coaches are making great calls and our players are making great plays on both offense and defense. That is what has changed our entire outlook and our whole entire season."
South Kingstown managed to score twice in the final 9:04, with the final TD coming on the last play of the game.
Dunbar said playing at home for only the third time this season and before a packed house on Senior Night certainly helped his team.
"Sal Augeri Field in my opinion is probably the best place to play on a Friday night in the state of Rhode Island," Dunbar said. "I think we have a great football community. Westerly is a football town. We see all the youth kids coming out here and supporting the team.
"The parents do a great job. There is no place like Westerly. I'm happy I'm here and I'm happy to be a part of this."
