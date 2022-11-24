STONINGTON — Westerly High football coach Stanley Dunbar has been talking all season about playing the perfect game.
While he knows that is certainly not possible, it's a lofty standard to strive for.
In Thursday's annual Thanksgiving Day game with Stonington High, the Bulldogs came pretty darn close to achieving that goal, especially early in the contest, on their way to a 55-0 thrashing of the Bears before a estimated crowd of 2,500 fans at Palmer Field.
Westerly (8-3) scored 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game to seize control.
Westerly senior John Sullivan returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Sullivan picked up the squib kick at the 18-yard line near the Stonington side of the field and sailed untouched for the score.
It was the fourth time this season the Bulldogs have returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
"Once the ball touched my hands I knew it was a house call call. I tried to follow all my blocks. I thank everyone on the kick return team for blocking for me. It's just really special to be here," Sullivan said.
Stonington's first play from scrimmage was a holding call. Three plays later Westerly defensive back Drew Bozek stepped in front of a Jayden Carter pass and returned the interception 26 yards to the Stonington 10.
"I was looking at No. 2 (receiver Josiah Blackman) and the quarterback threw it to the sideline side of me. I don't know where it was going, but I knew I had to make a play on it," Bozek said. "I had one guy to beat [to the end zone] and, unfortunately, I didn't beat him."
Three plays later, senior two-way lineman Mitch McLeod scored on a 3-yard run. It was the first carry of the season for the 6-2, 260-pound McLeod, and it gave Westerly a 14-0 lead with 9:09 left in the first quarter.
"I've been asking since my freshman year," McLeod said of the chance to carry the ball. "[Coach Stanley Dunbar] introduced it at the beginning of the week. I really didn't think I was going to get it, to be honest."
Stonington's next series netted just 2 yards, and Westerly took over at midfield.
Five plays later, quarterback Lance Williams found Bozek open near the Westerly sideline of the end zone for a 27-yard scoring play. Drew Pietraszka's third PAT kick of the quarter gave Westerly a 21-0 lead with 4:03 remaining in the period.
"We needed to get off to a good start and, obviously, we didn't," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "We were fighting from behind; we were in a hole from the beginning. Not a great spot for us to be in. We couldn't afford to get in that kind of situation."
On the other hand, it could not have been much better for Westerly.
"Anytime you can get some points before the offense even steps out and then you get really good field position on offense, you are in a really good spot," Dunbar said. "I don't think we could have played much better today.
"It's such a big game and the kids kind of press to make the big play. I told them not to focus on making plays; focus on doing your job and the plays will come."
In the second quarter, Westerly put together its best drive of the game moving 92 yards in 11 plays. Tuck rushed for 70 of his 100 yards during the drive. He capped the march with a 2-yard run up the middle to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead.
On Stonington's first play after Tuck's run, Bozek intercepted his second pass of the game and Westerly took over at its 40-yard line.
The Bulldogs moved 60 yards in seven plays, with Tuck scoring his second TD on a 1-yard sweep with 2:08 left in the half to make it 35-0.
Williams had a 23-yard run on an option play on the possession. Westerly had to overcome a holding penalty, but was also aided by a pair of personal fouls on the Bears.
Westerly scored the first four times it had the ball.
Stonington (2-8) did manage a pair of first downs on its next possession on completions to Jack Scahill of 11 yards and Cole Phelan of 24 yards.
Westerly did a good job of pressuring Carter, forcing him to make throws sooner or throwing some passes away on that possession and throughout the game.
Westerly defensive end Ben Gorman was in Carter's face a number of times.
"A big part of our game plan was dealing with that," Massengale said. "Our kids did the best they could with it."
Westerly accumulated 218 yards in the first half, averaging 7.0 yards per rush. Stonington had 79 yards and averaged 1.0 yards per carry.
The second half didn't start much better for the Bears — a hard hit by defensive back Trey Rekstis on Stonington's first play caused a fumble that Williams scooped up and returned to the Stonington 10. Two plays later, McLeod scored on a 2-yard run to make it 42-0.
Sullivan added a 12-yard scoring run later in the quarter, and Caleb Williams threw a 4-yard TD pass to Gorman on the final play of the game to make it 55-0. Westerly called two timeouts during the final possession to make the last score possible.
Westerly has won five straight in the series, but Stonington still leads the rivalry 74-71-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.