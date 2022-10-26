Westerly High moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest Rhode Island sports media poll, which was released Wednesday.
Chariho, meanwhile, jumped one spot to No. 16.
The Bulldogs defeated Woonsocket, 31-0, on the road last Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory. The Chargers held on to beat North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, 14-13.
Bishop Hendricken received all 10 first-place votes to retain its No. 1 spot in the poll. The Hawks edged Central, 14-12, last Friday. Second-ranked La Salle and No. 3 North Kingstown also retained their positions from a week ago.
— Ken Sorensen
