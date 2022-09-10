WOOD RIVER JCT. — Both teams have a lot to work on. Both teams have something to build on.
Westerly High emerged with a 33-21 win over Chariho High in a nonleague season-opening football game Friday night, and the Division II Bulldogs and D-III Chargers wound up with a lot of time to get to know one another.
The game took 2 hours and 45 minutes complete, thanks in large part to a total of 19 penalties for 182 yards. Westerly had seven penalties in the first quarter alone. The contest was also slowed by a number of injuries on both sides, including a fair number of leg cramps.
That was the bad news.
But there was plenty of good news, too.
Both teams demonstrated they have a number of offensive weapons that can find the end zone as they head into league play next week.
Westerly scored on four straight possessions starting in the second quarter and would have scored on a fifth if a holding penalty did not nullify a touchdown reception.
"It was a hard-fought game, first week of playing actual football," Westerly senior quarterback Lance Williams said. "We need to fix a lot. But I'm proud of the boys. They came out and played hard.
"Obviously, we need to work on [the penalties] and the dumb mental mistakes. We have some young, inexperience players. Once they get more varsity time, the mental mistakes will go down."
Williams gave the Bulldogs an early spark, bursting 71 yards on an option play on the first play of the game to make it 7-0. Williams finished with 146 yards on 10 carries and was effective running the option.
Zack Tuck, a first-team All-State selection last season, finished with 192 yards on 29 carries. He scored on runs of 1, 8 and 2 yards. Westerly turned to Tuck in the second half, when he had 140 of his yards on 18 attempts.
"We are a second-half team. We got a little cocky, a little big for our britches in the first half, and Chariho started making plays," Tuck said. "But in the second half we started making plays and that was all she wrote."
Chariho came back to tie the game in the first half on a 1-yard run by quarterback Konnor Perrin. The play capped a 72-yard, 12-play drive. Collin Fitts threw a 38-yard halfback option pass to Nathan Sparfven on the drive, and Myles Price turned a toss in the left flat from Perrin into a 30-yard gain.
The Bulldogs responded with the first of their four consecutive scoring drives, moving 65 yards in six plays capped by a 1-yard scoring run by Tuck. Williams had a 27-yard completion to Ben Gorman, who made a fine catch, on the drive.
Westerly's defense delivered on Chariho's next possession — defensive back Trey Resktsis came up with an interception.
Westerly scored three plays later on Tuck's 8-yard run up the middle through a Chariho defender at the 2-yard line to make it 21-7 at the half.
The Chargers scored on the first possession of the second half, moving 78 yards in eight plays with Perrin going in from a yard out to make it 21-14. Perrin completed passes of 25 yards to Fitts, 28 to Caleb Maggs and 39 to Price on another screen to key the drive.
But the Bulldogs responded once again, moving 68 yards in 11 plays with Williams scoring on a 2-yard run up the middle to increase the lead to 27-14 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.
Fitts returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-21. Fitts took the ball down the Chariho sideline after breaking through a few would-be tacklers.
But the Bulldogs responded on their next possession solely behind the running of Tuck and Williams. Tuck capped the 88-yard dive with a 2-yard run.
"I haven't had that many penalties in a game. I have to watch the film to see what the calls were," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "I was disappointed with some of that. [But] every time we were faced with adversity, we moved the ball down the field."
Westerly linebackers Gorman, Jimmy Powers and Griffin Aldrich had a number of tackles. Mitch McLeod and Andre Adams had sacks.
First-year Chariho coach Bill Samiagio saw plenty of good signs from the Chargers.
"I was very proud. The kids hung in there the whole time," he said. "We fought against a pretty good football team. After that first play they could have dropped their heads and they didn't.
"Defensively, we would make a good play and then have a bad play. We aren't consistent defensively yet. We are a work in progress, but I think we are going to be fine in our division."
